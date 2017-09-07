Trump Makes a Deal; Dreamers' Fate; Hailing Heitkamp; Evacuation Orders

Good morning, it’s Thursday, September 7, 2017. Hurricane Irma leveled the Caribbean island of Barbuda, pounded St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, and knocked out power in Puerto Rico. As I write these words, the Dominican Republic is being pummeled by wind and rain, but the storm has veered a bit to the north, meaning that the D.R. and Haiti may be spared the worst of it.

Still lying in the hurricane’s path? Irma is on a northwesterly course that will likely take it over the Turks and Caicos Islands. After that lies uncertainty. Maybe Cuba, perhaps the Bahamas -- with Florida’s vulnerable coastline looming on the horizon. The truth is, no one knows.

Evacuation orders have been issued in the Florida Keys, and heavily populated South Florida is bracing for the worst, the uncertainty of Irma’s intentions adding to the apprehension.

On this date in 1864, the city of Atlanta was evacuated -- and not by choice -- on orders from a human hurricane, William Tecumseh Sherman.

On this date in 1864, the city of Atlanta was evacuated -- and not by choice -- on orders from a human hurricane, William Tecumseh Sherman.

In a moment, I'll have more on Gen. Sherman's explanation for that action, as well as a brief note on his most famous political quotation.

After the Civil War, William T. Sherman was considered, at least by Republican Party bosses in the North, as an obvious presidential candidate. Although one of his younger brothers was active in Ohio politics, Gen. Sherman was not interested, as he explained curtly. “I will not accept if nominated,” he said, “and will not serve if elected.”

This quote is usually rendered in a catchier way: “If nominated, I will not run; if elected, I will not serve.”

Ralph Keyes, the great quote sleuth, calls this process of cleaning up quotes “bumper-stickering.” Our memories, he observes, are not great librarians, but they are terrific editors. So we shorten a quote to make it pithier; sometimes we ascribe it to another person, someone more familiar to us.

Sherman is also often quoted as saying simply, “War is hell.” Napoleon, and not the uncompromising Union general, first said this. (Quotemeister Fred Shapiro, esteemed editor of the Yale Book of Quotations, found the original Sherman quote: “There is many a boy here today who looks on war as all glory, but, boys, it is all hell.”)

Sherman knew what he was talking about. On September 7, 1864, he ordered the evacuation -- and burning -- of Atlanta. The Union commander had concluded that a populated Atlanta presented a threat to his army, which was manning supply lines all the way to Louisville. “I have deemed it to the interest of the United States that the citizens now residing in Atlanta should remove, those who prefer it to go South, and the rest North,” he wrote in his order.

Atlanta’s mayor and city council protested this hardship, arguing that it would be difficult to move the elderly and infirm, as well as pregnant women, out of the city.

Sherman heard these complaints, gave city leaders the time to evacuate everyone safely, but did not budge on his central demand. He knew it was a harsh order, but in Sherman’s telling, war itself was harsh -- and an enterprise that the citizens of the South had brought upon themselves.

“You cannot qualify war in harsher terms than I will,” Sherman wrote in response. “War is cruelty, and you cannot refine it; and those who brought war into our country deserve all the curses and maledictions a people can pour out. I know I had no hand in making this war, and I know I will make more sacrifices today than any of you to secure peace.”

With that, the U.S. Army’s course of action was set. As the citizens of Georgia’s largest city decamped to the countryside, Sherman’s name began reverberating bitterly throughout the South. But the rebellious states had only begun to feel the effects of this Union general’s determination. In November, Sherman and his Army would evacuate Atlanta themselves, embarking on their fateful March to the Sea.

