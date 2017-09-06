Republicans Weigh Linking Harvey Funds, Debt Limit

Congressional Republicans are considering a plan to attach increasing the debt limit to the first round of funding for Hurricane Harvey this week, hoping to check two items off their lengthy September to-do list in one package.

The plan appears to have the backing of Republican leaders, but rank-and-file members on Tuesday were less supportive.

Conservatives, in particular, expressed frustration with any plan pairing the two issues before leadership had a chance to explain it. Conservatives had hoped to keep the two measures separate as a way to prevent a debt-limit increase that didn’t include spending reforms, though Republicans have little leverage to push for reforms because raising the debt limit will require Democratic votes.

The House is expected to pass nearly $8 billion in funds for Harvey Wednesday morning without a debt-limit vote attached. Once that lands in the upper chamber, Texas Sen. John Cornyn, the second-ranking GOP senator, said Tuesday the debt limit was likely to be added. He pointed to statements from the administration in recent days arguing that the influx of FEMA disaster relief money might run short without a debt-ceiling increase.

“I believe that FEMA is going to literally run out of money this week, at the end of this week,” Cornyn said. “It’s imperative that we get that supplemental passed. The leader has made the decision to add the debt limit to that, and I support that.”

Cornyn’s fellow Texan, Sen. Ted Cruz, said that he preferred that the two items not be linked together.

Cruz said he hoped for “strong bipartisan support … for substantial relief from the crushing damages, and I think the best way to achieve that support is a clean relief package, not a relief bill tied to other unrelated matters."

While conservatives in the Senate are unlikely to be pleased with the strategy, the larger problem could be in the House. Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the hardline House Freedom Caucus, said he would vote for the initial Harvey recovery legislation Wednesday, but would not support it if it came back from the Senate with a debt-limit increase attached. Rep. Mark Walker, chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee, called it a “backroom deal” between Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“You know we’re grateful that in Texas the flood waters continue to recede, but here in the swamp, it looks like they continue to rise,” Walker said.

Beyond the dissent among the conservative House members, however, the plan lacks broad support or opposition in part because lawmakers returned from their annual summer recess Tuesday and have yet to have a chance to meet to discuss it. The House GOP meets next Tuesday morning, and the Senate GOP for weekly lunch Tuesday afternoon, at which point the strategy for Harvey recovery funds and the debt limit will likely be clarified. Several GOP senators -- including Sens. Bob Corker and Jeff Flake, both of whom are hawkish on reining in federal debt -- declined to weigh in on combining the measure with Harvey funds until the heard from McConnell.

McConnell didn’t outline a specific strategy Tuesday, but said in a speech on the Senate floor that debt, hurricane recovery and keeping the government open at the end of this month were his top three priorities.

“In the case of the debt limit, we need to act quickly given the new uncertainty from the large costs of storm recovery,” McConnell said, pointing out that a second hurricane, which appears to be potentially poised to hit Florida, could be on the way and could stretch FEMA funds even thinner.

Democratic votes would be necessary in the Senate -- and likely in the House, given conservative opposition -- to pass the two matters together. While Democrats aren’t necessarily opposed in principle to the strategy, they are waiting for more details from Republicans before signaling whether they would back it. Rep. Steny Hoyer, the House minority whip, said he was waiting to see the Senate act before backing anything. His Senate counterpart, Dick Durbin, said he was “open to it” but that it depended on the length of the debt limit increase.

Linking the two would help Congress finish two items off its checklist for this month, but they still have to fund the government before the end of the month, reauthorize several expiring programs and likely pass additional rounds for Harvey recovery. Trump meets with Democratic and Republican leaders in both chambers Wednesday to discuss the September agenda.