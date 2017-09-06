DACA's End; Harvey-Debt Nexus; Flake's Fate; Working Man

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, September 6, 2017. The Washington Nationals close out a road series with the Miami Marlins tonight, but I’m guessing that the Marlins players, coaches, and front office personnel have something other than baseball on their minds this morning. Something named Irma.

I certainly do: Two of my three kids are in Puerto Rico, along with a beloved daughter-in-law and a family friend named Sam -- and a cat and a dog. Some 3.4 million people live on that island, and millions more are in the hurricane’s apparent path before it even leaves the Caribbean for Florida or who-knows-where. My thoughts are with every one of them.

On this date in history, a Baltimore baseball player underscored the beauty of facing life’s challenges one day at a time -- and a U.S. president was there to help put it in perspective. I’ll have more on that in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Trump Ends DACA, Tosses ‘Dreamers’ Fate to Congress. Alexis Simendinger and James Arkin have the details.

GOP Weighs Linking Harvey Funds, Debt Limit. Congressional leaders discuss attaching a debt-ceiling measure to the first hurricane relief bill, but James reports conservatives are balking.

Is Jeff Flake’s Re-election in Jeopardy? David Byler analyzes the Arizona Senate race.

Spotlight on Infrastructure After Harvey. Joel Kotkin and Wendell Cox contend the disaster underscores America’s need for new roads and bridges, and they outline the best investments.

Message to Mexico: Stop Fixating on Our President. Steve Cortes responds to former Mexican President Vicente Fox’s recent tweets.

Where Taxes and Health Reform Meet. In RealClearPolicy, Joseph R. Antos and James C. Capretta write that tax reform presents an opportunity to repeal Obamacare's "Cadillac tax."

Mattis’ Plan to Modernize Military Faces Uncertain Future. Sandra Erwin reports on down-the-line complications created by various budget pressures for FY18.

Pentagon to Make Fresh Appeal to Congress for Base Closures. Sandra has this story too.

Trump's Empty North Korea Trade Threat Would Injure Americans the Most. In RealClearMarkets, Allan Golombek argues that a cessation of trade always hurts the sanctioning country the most.

India and the Cruelty of Life Without Inequality. Also in RCM, editor John Tamny asserts that widespread substandard living conditions in India are an effect of too little wealth creation.

Grading the Bugle Boys of Company B. In RealClearInvestigations, Norman Leahy spotlights efforts by the government to rein in costs for military bands.

Why People Say So Many Stupid Things on Twitter. RealClearScience editor Ross Pomeroy describes how the failure to take time and reflect carefully on issues has created our current social media environment.

How to Channel STEM-Mania Into Real Learning. In RealClearEducation, Richard C. Larson proffers a method for providing STEM education in American classrooms.

Top 10 Storylines for the NFL Season. Ben Krimmel and Cory Gunkel compiled this list in RealClearSports.

* * *

On September 6, 1995, Cal Ripken Jr. broke a Major League Baseball record once thought to be unassailable. That record belonged to New York Yankees star Lou Gehrig, the “Iron Man” who played in 2,130 consecutive games. President Clinton caught the fever at Camden Yards that night with his only child, Chelsea, along with Vice President Al Gore, second lady Tipper Gore, and several top White House aides.

Before the game, Clinton and Gore chatted warmly with Ripken in the clubhouse. Then they went to owner Peter Angelos' box to watch history being made. I was with them that night myself, as the White House correspondent for the Baltimore Sun. As luck would have it, I was the White House “pool” reporter for the occasion, and because I represented the local paper, the president granted me an interview as well.

In the owner’s box, Bill Clinton expressed the view that Lou Gehrig would have appreciated seeing Ripken run out to his position at shortstop to break the record. The president also said he believed Ripken's streak would bring back fans then disillusioned with organized baseball over its greed and labor strikes. He added the belief that Cal Ripken had helped rekindle the nation's latent love of the work ethic.

“I got home late last night and watched a story on the local news about a Virginia bus driver who hasn't missed a day of work in 18 years,” the president told me. “These are the kinds of people who make America great.”

Yes, he said those exact words.

“All I did was show up every day and do something I enjoy,” Ripken told Clinton. This was precisely the point, Clinton mused: Ripken had combined talent and joy for what he was doing with “dedication, devotion and consistency.” Although these virtues are not often celebrated, Americans still hold them dear.

“I like people who enjoy what they do,” Clinton told me.

A few minutes earlier, Cal Ripken had sighed deeply and told the president quietly, “This is the closest thing to an out-of-body experience I'll ever have. It's like somebody else is in your shoes.”

Clinton responded by telling Ripken about that Virginia bus driver and then, his arm around daughter Chelsea, told the Orioles shortstop, “God bless you.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com