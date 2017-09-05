Politicizing Upheaval; the Optics Game; North Korea; Snap Decision

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, September 5, 2017. On this date in 1905, according to town records in Wrentham, Massachusetts, a local teacher named Anne Sullivan bought a farm on East Street for Helen Keller. The relationship between Sullivan, the daughter of Irish immigrants who was raised in abject poverty, and her brilliant deaf-blind student is the stuff of legend. But it’s not unique, a lesson Americans continually learn and re-learn.

Over the Labor Day weekend, Texans impressed their countrymen with their can-do response to Hurricane Harvey -- even as Hurricane Irma gathered strength in the Atlantic and took aim on the Leeward Islands of the Caribbean, Puerto Rico, and perhaps Florida.

One of the most impressive responses to Harvey was by transplanted Houston resident J.J. Watt, a professional football star with the local NFL team. Watt had modest hopes at the beginning: He opened a YOUCARING fund he hoped could raise $200,000 for flood victims. As I write these words, it’s closing in on $20 million.

American-style football is paradoxically the most popular sport in the U.S. now, and perhaps the most endangered: concern about the long-term effects of concussions has put its future in doubt. But there can be little doubt about the heart of those who play it and coach it, as a single play Saturday demonstrated. I will amplify on this -- and tie it to Helen Keller -- in a moment.

“This past week we saw what trillions of gallons of water can cover,” Steve Hartman said a couple of days ago. “But more importantly, we saw what it can uncover: our potential as a nation.”

Hartman’s segments on “CBS Sunday Morning” are always uplifting, but this weekend he and his producers outdid themselves. “When Mother Nature is at its worst,” he said simply, “human nature is at its best.”

I’ve watched that 2-minute and 44-second video essay a half-dozen times. If you missed it, I’d encourage you to watch it, too. About midway through, a drenched first responder is shown saying, “We’re going to save some more lives, help some more people…spirit of Texas -- that’s what it’s all about.”

Hartman lauds the altruism of the guy, then takes slight issue with the last part of his statement, the part expressing regional pride. “I think most people are heroes,” he said, “just waiting for their moment.”

I agree with that sentiment: It’s a recurring theme in this Morning Note. And 112 years after Anne Sullivan bought a place for Helen Keller to live, another heroic moment in the life of a blind young person arrived. Two head football coaches at two fine American universities rose to the occasion, as have hundreds of coaches and players along the way.

There’s a long back story, which I’ll summarize briefly. Nearly two decades ago, a boy from Huntington Beach, California named Jake Olson lost his left eye to cancer before his first birthday. For 11 years, he underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments to try and save the other eye. It would be a losing battle, but the boy never lost hope.

Jake loved football, and was big enough to play it, but he finally gave up the sport. His wish as a 12-year-old was to see his beloved University of Southern California Trojans play one last time while he still has some sight. USC head coach Pete Carroll heard about this and helped make the wish come true. But Carroll did more than that. He brought the kid into the Trojan family, bringing him not just to USC games but into the locker room, even the huddle.

Eventually, Carroll left college football for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks. He didn’t forget about Jake Olson, who naturally became a Seahawks’ fan. Jake was invited to games in Seattle, too, where he was befriended by the players. One of them, Clint Gresham, taught him how to long snap. For non-football fans, a long snapper is the guy who hikes the ball back to the punter or to holder on field goals and extra points.

A first, Jake said, he “kind of sucked” at long snapping, but he knew it was the only way back onto the football field. So he learned to do it, and do so well enough to become the starting long snapper on Orange Lutheran High School varsity football team.

Then it came time to go to college. The choice was easy, Jake Olson enrolled at USC -- and became a non-scholarship player on the football team. He’s now a junior.

On a sweltering September Saturday afternoon, the Trojans played their first game of the 2017 season at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Late in Southern Cal’s 49-31victory over the Western Michigan Broncos, Jake Olson got in the game. It didn’t happen by accident.

Earlier in the week, Trojans head coach Clay Helton phoned Tim Lester, his Western Michigan counterpart, to ask for a favor. Not wanting Jake to get hurt, Helton told Lester that one of his kids, a long snapper, was blind. Helton proposed a simple swap: The Trojans would not try and block the Broncos’ first extra-point attempt if the Broncos would agree not rush an extra-point attempt in which Jake Olson snapped the ball.

“Coach Helton told me what the kid meant to the team,” Lester said after the game. “I told him we’d be happy to be part of it.”

And that’s how, when USC scored with just over three minutes left in the game, Jake Olson ran onto the field, his hand lightly on the jersey of holder Wyatt Schmidt. The referee placed the ball in front of Jake, who hiked it perfectly to Schmidt, who held it as freshman kicker Chase McGrath booted it through the uprights. USC special teams coordinator John Baxter, who coaches Jake most directly, put it this way: “Certain things are bigger than the game.”

That line does not fit the stereotype of the modern football coach. Yet the same spirit prevailed on the visiting team’s sideline as well. Before the Trojans’ extra-point try, Coach Lester delivered an impromptu motivational speech to his own team.

“I told them the entire situation and said, ‘You can’t touch him, you can’t yell at him, everybody get down so it looks like a football play but nobody move,’” the coach related. “I told them, ‘What we’re about to do is bigger than the game. This is about what kind of people we want to be, what we represent; this is bigger than us.’”

To this, the Western Michigan players simply shouted, “Yes, sir!”

As for Jake, he freely acknowledged that his latest achievement was accomplished with the help of so many other people.

“There’s a beauty in it,” he said afterward. “If you can’t see how God works things out, then I think you’re the blind one.”

