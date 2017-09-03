Politicizing Charlottesville & Hurricane Harvey

How did we go, less than a week after racist violence in Charlottesville, Va., from removing statues of Robert E. Lee to talking about obliterating edifices honoring Ulysses S. Grant and Christopher Columbus?

The short answer is: “It’s human nature.” But I’ll amplify.

“Disasters should not be politicized -- it’s about people’s lives and getting their lives rebuilt,” New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was telling Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto the other day. Christie wasn’t talking about the man-made mayhem in Virginia. He was talking about Hurricane Harvey. Yet in the next breath, he settled old scores against Texas senators and congressmen who voted against Hurricane Sandy relief.

Christie has a point. And politicizing disasters, whether natural or human-created, has long been a national pastime. This is not always a bad thing. A 1910 forest fire in Washington, Idaho, and Montana -- so massive it was called “the Big Burn” -- was used by Theodore Roosevelt to create the National Forest Service. The famous 1871 fire that leveled Chicago forever altered the look, politics, and character, of the Windy City.

Chicago’s current mayor, Rahm Emanuel, put it this way after becoming incoming President Obama’s chief of staff: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”

Emanuel cited the squandered chance at promulgating a broader, forward-looking national energy policy after the 1973-1974 oil shocks. “This crisis,” Emanuel said, referring to the 2007-2008 financial meltdown, “provides the opportunity … to do things that you could not do before.”

For this, he was pilloried by conservatives, who called him cynical. But his critics were the cynics. Emanuel had added this point: “The good news … if you want to see a silver lining, is the problems are big enough that they lend themselves to ideas from both parties for the solution.”

Houston Chronicle Managing Editor Vernon Loeb made this point recently while appealing to the better angels of his media colleagues’ natures. Loeb said that the supposed spat between the Democratic mayor of Houston and the Republican governor of Texas was largely invented. The editor focused on global warming, which may or not be relevant to Hurricane Harvey. Perhaps the problem is Houston’s unrestrained urban sprawl. Maybe this is just a very bad storm. But his instinct to think bigger is laudable—and increasingly rare.

Which brings us to Charlottesville. What took place in that Virginia college town three weeks ago raises profound public policy questions far beyond the fate of Confederate statues.

Is the pernicious idea emanating from campuses’ identity politics – namely, that politically incorrect speech is “violence” -- encouraging actual violence? Conversely, does the sight of 200 white men carrying torches and firearms while chanting about Jews and blood and soil suggest a limit to First Amendment protections?

Why are police around the country letting masked anarchists physically attack conservative speakers? Is a U.S. president duty-bound to speak about race relations more thoughtfully and articulately than Donald Trump has done?

But whether the challenge is a historic flood or a small stream of hate-filled racists, there’s always the next fundraising letter to go out, the next election to be won. Take the Sierra Club, for example. When presidential aide Stephen Bannon left the White House, this tax-exempt group expended exactly five words dealing with the environment (“withdrawing from the Paris Agreement”) in a vitriolic personal attack on him. The rest had nothing to do with conservation. On Friday, the Sierra Club used Hurricane Harvey to attack Trump -- over immigration.

Such vitriol may help raise money, but it doesn’t solve problems. I suspect problem-solving wasn’t interim NAACP President Derrick Johnson’s goal when he blamed the Trump administration for creating a climate where hate groups “feel comfortable to walk in public without the hoods anymore.”

This was the bookend statement, equally clueless, to the president’s assertion that “some very fine people” marched in Charlottesville in support of Robert E. Lee’s statute. Christopher Cantwell, one of the “very fine people” leading that march, told a reporter that Trump disgusts him, if for no other reason than that his daughter Ivanka is married to Jared Kushner, who’s Jewish. “I don't think that you could feel about race the way that I do,” Cantwell said, “and watch that Kushner bastard walk around with that beautiful girl, OK?”

Meanwhile, the identity politics professionals on the left were invoking purity tests of their own. It was almost as if they were in league with the racist loons in Charlottesville. Los Angeles’ City Council responded to Charlottesville by replacing Columbus Day with “Indigenous Peoples Day.” This was just the kind of slippery slope Trump warned about, and many Italian-Americans were not happy.

You wonder where it all ends, or if it ever will. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for a review of “all symbols of hate” on city property. The mayor, who is himself Italian-American, refused to rule out bringing down the iconic cast of the Genoese mariner whose statue adorns Columbus Circle, a Manhattan landmark.

That day, Hizzoner was ambushed by local CBS reporter Marcia Kramer, who suggested that de Blasio take aim at Grant’s Tomb because the Union general -- the general who defeated Robert E. Lee -- “is regarded by some as anti-Semitic.”

“In 1862, he signed General Order 11, which expelled Jews from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi,” Kramer said. “I wonder if you think someone who did that that, given the large number of Jews who live in New York, he should be buried here,” she asked the mayor.

“I’m not familiar with that history,” de Blasio replied. There’s no reason he should be, because that’s not history, it’s a caricature.

Grant did issue a hasty, ill-considered edict banning Jews from his military district. It was so out of character that his officers ignored it, and Abe Lincoln promptly rescinded it. Grant’s lapse in judgment became, briefly, a campaign issue when he ran for president in 1868. He handled it by apologizing publicly and privately. As president, Grant appointed more Jews to his administration than any of his predecessors and sent an envoy to Bucharest to support victims of anti-Jewish persecution. When he died, Grant was mourned in synagogues throughout the country.

Here’s another notorious wartime edict the guardians of “marginalized people” might consider: Executive Order 9066. It was issued on Feb. 19, 1942, by Franklin D. Roosevelt. Lincoln wasn’t around to reverse it, and FDR’s order resulted in 110,000 Japanese-Americans or legal residents of Japanese descent being sent to internment camps. Are progressives willing to go after FDR in their sanitization efforts? That would break the Democratic Party in two.

U.S. Grant offers another lesson -- in prudence, if not political correctness. For our current president or any contemporary politician inclined to respond off-the-cuff or use social media to impart half-baked policies regarding race or religion, General Order 11 is a useful reminder. Grant spoke to this himself.

“I do not sustain that order,” he rued later. “It would never have been issued if it had not been telegraphed the moment it was penned, and without reflection.”