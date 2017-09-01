Funding the Recovery; Alabama Senate Race; Hamstrung Military; Auden's Insight

Good morning, it’s Friday, September 1, 2017. On this date in 1939, German tanks rolled into Poland, officially launching the most destructive conflagration in human history. In New York, a British émigré sat at a gay bar in New York City, and began writing the opening lines of a haunting poem about the Nazi invasion.

W.H. Auden titled his elegy “September 1, 1939,” and it was published the following month in The New Republic. In a moment, I’ll have more on a poem that has inspired American presidents and citizens ever since.

In May 1937, W.H. Auden had published “Spain,” a paean to the anti-fascist side in the Spanish Civil War. Most of the era’s liberal and leftist artists of the day had gravitated to the banner of the Popular Front resisting Gen. Francisco Franco. Many -- including Ernest Hemingway, Pablo Neruda, Lillian Hellman, and John Dos Passos -- went to Spain themselves, some even to fight. No less a leading light than George Orwell had singled out Auden’s “Spain” for praise.

By 1939, however, the poet himself had grown disillusioned with the excesses of the anti-Franco forces, particularly regarding their brutal treatment of Catholic clerics. Auden distanced himself from the Spanish Civil War and by extension his own poem. In its opening stanza, “September 1, 1939” contains an allusion that reads like a correction of sorts:

I sit in one of the dives

On Fifty-Second Street

Uncertain and afraid

As the clever hopes expire

Of a low dishonest decade:

Waves of anger and fear

Circulate over the bright

And darkened lands of the earth,

Obsessing our private lives;

The unmentionable odor of death

Offends the September night.

The reference to a “low dishonest decade” is telling. It’s also timeless.

Auden’s imagery has reappeared in expressions from Americans with widely disparate political outlooks. One phrase that shows up near the end of his poem --“points of light” -- was used by George H.W. Bush in his 1988 convention acceptance speech when he spoke of “a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky.” Bush’s speechwriters didn’t borrow the phrase from Auden, but when Bush mentioned “points of light” again in his 1989 inaugural address, others recalled the earlier poem.

In his 1964 campaign against Barry Goldwater, Lyndon B. Johnson appropriated another phrase that appears near the end of “September 1, 1939.”

In the infamous “Daisy” attack ad, a mushroom cloud fills the screen as a voice-over in Johnson’s voice proclaims: “These are the stakes, to make a world in which all of God’s children can live or to go into the dark. We must either love each other or we must die.”

When LBJ used those words earlier in the year, few people took note, notwithstanding the fact that he was speaking to the American Society of Newspaper Editors.

Goldwater didn’t appreciate the partisan use of Auden’s poem. Neither did the poet. The ad was pulled after a brief airing, and is included on every list of the most notorious U.S. political TV spots. For that reason, its reprise by Hillary Clinton in last year’s campaign against Donald Trump was a head-scratcher.

Every decade has its “low and dishonest” historical moments, not just the 1960s or the 1980s -- or now. That’s because human beings are flawed, and I’m not talking about politicians. Yet even in the darkest hours, we are capable of seeing the light. After 9/11, T-shirts and posters appeared on the streets of New York saying simply, “We must love one another or die.”

Does anybody doubt that W.H. Auden was right about this? In “September 1, 1939,” he could have been writing about North Korea in 2017, or about any of a hundred fateful hinge points in human history, when he penned these lines:

There is no such thing as the State

And no one exists alone;

Hunger allows no choice

To the citizen or the police;

We must love one another or die.

