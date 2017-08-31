United, and Divided, by Disaster; Targeting McCaskill; Solidarity

Good morning, it’s Thursday, August 31, 2017. Thirty-seven years ago today, an event took place that signaled the beginning of the end of the Cold War.

In the summer of 1980, as the American presidential field narrowed to three candidates -- incumbent Democrat Jimmy Carter, GOP nominee Ronald Reagan, and Independent John Anderson -- the communist regime in Warsaw responded to an economic crunch by raising prices on nearly everything, including food, while freezing wages.

Any U.S. official could have told Poland’s leaders that this was unlikely to work economically, or be popular politically, but democracy didn’t exist behind the Iron Curtain then, so who cared what the public thought? The nation’s leaders would soon be made to care. Polish workers launched a series of labor strikes that swept the country, and when a protesting forklift operator at the Lenin Shipyards in the coastal city of Gdansk was fired, all hell broke loose in the “workers’ paradise.”

Led by an electrician named Lech Walesa, who’d lost his job four years earlier for his organizing activities, 17,000 Gdansk shipyard workers banded into a union they named Solidarnosc (Solidarity) and launched a sit-down strike. The crisis had arrived.

Despite the Warsaw government’s attempts to censor the news, word of the work stoppages -- accompanied by demands for better wages, the release of political prisoners, and increased freedoms -- quickly spread. Seeking to keep a lid on things, on August 31, 1980, the regime acceded to the workers’ demands. Walesa signed the agreement with a pen decorated with a picture of Pope John Paul II, a Pole who’d been the archbishop in Krakow.

A Soviet-ordered crackdown the following year resulted in the arrests of 6,000 Solidarity members, including Walesa, who received support from world leaders as disparate as the pope, who later received him in the Vatican, and President Reagan, who repeatedly spoke publicly about the cause of freedom in Poland and who instituted sanctions against the Warsaw government. In 1983, Walesa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. After the Soviet Union disintegrated, Walesa emerged as a political leader.

In November 1989, he came to Washington, which can be blasé about visiting foreign dignitaries. Walesa was different, however, drawing adoring crowds wherever he went, as tourists and government officials alike jockeyed to catch a glimpse of the mustachioed Everyman who became an international symbol of resistance to Soviet oppression. That month, Walesa addressed a joint session of Congress, only the third foreigner (Lafayette and Churchill were the others) accorded that honor. David Lauter of the Los Angeles Times recorded the scene:

“From his first moments at the podium of the House, where he turned to the crowd and raised his arms in a V-for-victory wave, Walesa was greeted with cheers and standing ovations that 24 times interrupted his 45-minute speech, delivered through a translator. Congressional staff members crowded four-deep around the brass rail in the back of the chamber to catch a glimpse of him.”

In March 1991, Walesa returned to Washington as the democratically elected president of Poland. “Mr. President, you have led by principle and example,” President George H.W. Bush told him at the White House. “You created a solidarity of spirit that inspired millions of Poles to risk their lives in steel mills, shipyards, and tenements and towns. And after winning the fight for independence, you instilled the sense of tolerance essential for letting democracy set down roots in an unsettled world.”

Conservatives are fond of saying that Ronald Reagan “won” the Cold War, a conceit that shortchanges the millions of men and women like Lech Walesa who struggled against tyranny behind the Iron Curtain -- most of them anonymously -- at great personal risk. It was East Germans, we should remember, and not Mikhail Gorbachev, who ultimately heeded Reagan’s famous call to tear down the Berlin Wall.

The Reagan-as-savior narrative also gives short shrift to the steadfastness of other Cold War leaders. From the time Harry Truman launched the Marshall Plan until the day Germany united under George H.W. Bush, every U.S. commander-in-chief did his part. Some were more effective than others, true, and Reagan ought to be at or near the top of any list. But it was a collective effort, and not limited to American presidents -- as the life story of a reluctant electrician from Gdansk gives witness.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com