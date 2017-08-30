Trumka: Some WH Aides 'Turned Out to Be Racist'

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, said Wednesday that some White House aides who would have supported a similar agenda to that of the country’s largest labor union “turned out to be racist” in the wake of President Trump’s handling of the violence in Charlottesville, Va., earlier this month.

Trumka, who resigned from the administration's manufacturing council because of the president’s comments after Charlottesville, said there were “two factions” in the White House, neither of which he considered to be allies.

“You had one faction that actually had some of the policies that we would have supported on trade and infrastructure, but they turned out to be racist,” Trumka asserted at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor. “And on the other hand, you had people who weren’t racist, but they were Wall Streeters. The Wall Streeters began to dominate the administration and [have] moved his agenda back to everything I think they fought against in the election.”

Trumka never fully embraced Trump, but did suggest early in the administration that there was hope for common ground on issues like trade and infrastructure investment. But seven months into the president’s term, the labor leader gave him mostly failing grades for following through on that agenda. He said the optimism among union officials and the rank-and-file has faded without more movement on an infrastructure spending package, and with the repeal of a number of regulations, which Trumka said will be harmful to workers.

“We haven’t seen the things that we were hopeful about that we could work with him on, and we’ve seen things that divide us and divide the country,” he said.

Despite this declining optimism about the administration’s agenda, Trumka said it is too early to discuss specifics of the union’s 2018 political plans, declining to name any targeted races or detail a general budget for political activities. He said the focus would be on having more robust outreach to members, and driving turnout among those who skipped the 2016 election. He added that the AFL-CIO would be pushing its own specific agenda of “kitchen table” economic issues, and that officials would base decisions for backing candidates solely on how well they support that agenda.

He called the priorities rolled out by Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate leader, and Nancy Pelosi, the House minority leader, a good start, but said it’s too early to know whether that could translate into Democratic electoral wins. He suggested control of the House could flip, but added a caveat.

“If the House comes out with a strong kitchen-table economic message and agenda and they convince people that they are going to fight for it, and it’s not just a slogan or messaging or some kind of campaign creation, then I think it is” possible for Democrats to retake the lower chamber, Trumka said.

“In the last election, the vast majority of people, whether they voted for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, wanted to change the rules of the economy. That’s what they voted for. That’s what they were reaching out for. If you come to them and give them more of the same, the enthusiasm level continues to drop.”