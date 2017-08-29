Hurricane Response; Mike Cromartie's Calling; Into the Ring

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, August 29, 2017. In yesterday’s missive, I mentioned how much more devastating the 1900 storm that leveled Galveston was than Hurricane Harvey, at least in terms of loss of life.

I missed my own cue, though, because I also wrote about prize fighting yesterday -- and about race relations -- and somehow forgot to mention that Jack Johnson, first African-American heavyweight champion of the world, was born in Galveston and was apparently at home when the 1900 hurricane overwhelmed the island, killing at least 6,000 people.

I’ll devote a future Morning Note to Jack Johnson. But today’s date is the 132nd anniversary of John L. Sullivan’s victory over a challenger named Dominick McCaffrey in a seven-round prize fight near Cincinnati -- the first boxing match fought in this country under the Marquess of Queensberry rules.

I'll have more on the "Boston Strong Boy" and what he begat in a moment.

Until August 29, 1885, prize fights in this country were mostly bare-knuckle affairs with uncertain weight classes and even more uncertain rules and refereeing. Boston-born John L. Sullivan fought all comers at county fairs and seedy saloons, and was famous for walking into barrooms and announcing, “I can lick any son-of-bitch in the house.”

Usually, this resulted in Sullivan getting free drinks, although sometimes a local tough had to be knocked on his backside first. The sport was barely legal in the late 19th century. Although recognized in boxing circles, especially its Irish precincts, as the heavyweight champion of the world since 1882, Sullivan himself had been arrested for setting up fights. Even in 1885, authorities in Cincinnati tried to stop the McCaffrey match.

The evolution of the “Sweet Science” was not exactly linear, however: The results of that August 1885 bout are debated among boxing historians to this day. At some point, McCaffrey's brother climbed in the ring with a revolver and threatened to shoot one of Sullivan's handlers. In his own autobiography, Sullivan asserted that this incident took place in the third round, thus diminishing his incentive to hurt McCaffrey.

In any event, boxing had arrived as a sport. By 1892, the fighter who would take Sullivan’s title was a handsome and well-spoken San Franciscan who’d graduated from Sacred Heart High School. His name was James John Corbett, and he’d learned his trade from a boxing coach while sporting a nickname, “Gentleman Jim,” that bespoke loftier pretensions.

Jim Corbett has been called the father of modern boxing for developing a “scientific” approach to the sport, but the cross-over artist who became the sport’s first superstar was Jack Dempsey. And it was Dempsey who, as a teenager, emulated John L. Sullivan by walking into the toughest mining camps in Colorado and announcing, “I can lick any man in the house.” Often, he couldn't, but Dempsey learned to fight in the process, and the American public became enthralled.

Like Sullivan, Dempsey, also encountered an Irish-American fighter of scientific bent. His name was Gene Tunney; he knocked Dempsey out and retired undefeated. Tunney's lineage would prove to be in politics, not in boxing. His son John Tunney became a U.S. senator from California, and the inspiration behind an ahead-of-its-time critique of modern politics called “The Candidate.”

Thus did actor, director, and political activist Robert Redford descend -- you might say -- from John L. Sullivan.

