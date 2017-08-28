Tax Reform; House Rematches; Little 'Giant'; Justice Delayed

Good morning, it’s Monday, August 28, 2017. Over the weekend, Hurricane Harvey began wreaking havoc in Houston. “This will be a devastating disaster, probably the worst disaster the state’s seen,” William “Brock” Long, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told The Washington Post. “The recovery to this event is going to last many years to be able to help Texas and the people impacted by this event achieve a new normal.”

Long’s heart is in the right place -- and a storm that drops more than two feet of water on a mega-city is certainly catastrophic -- but it’s not accurate to say that Harvey is more devastating than the 1900 storm that leveled Galveston, killing at least 6,000 people.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, a fascinating historical comparison took place on live television. Floyd Mayweather, a flawed human being but a brilliant prize fighter, sought to re-establish the primacy of boxing. Times being what they are, in the run-up to the fight some sportswriters tried to make a racial thing out of it: Mayweather is African-American; Conor McGregor is white.

This wasn’t the aspect of the match that galvanized actual fight fans, however, notwithstanding the fact that the Dublin-born McGregor brought the Irish tricolor flag into the ring with him in Las Vegas while Mayweather wore a black ski mask and matching robe.

This bout was tribal, all right, but not along racial -- or even national -- lines. It was a test of traditional boxing vs. the modern sport of mixed martial arts. I must be old-school. I rooted, and wagered, on the sport of Jack Dempsey, Joe Louis, Rocky Marciano, Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhammad Ali, Oscar De La Hoya, and Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather won, meaning that the “Sweet Science” prevailed, at least for now.

On this date in 1963, an event took place on the National Mall that all Americans would do well to contemplate. I’m not talking solely about the “March on Washington” and the famous speech by Martin Luther King Jr. I’m also referring to a racially tinged miscarriage of justice that began unfolding that day as well.

I’ll explain how these two events dovetailed in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer an array of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Trump to Launch Tax Reform Push, But Hurdles Are Steep. Alexis Simendinger lays out the issues clouding the administration’s plans for an overhaul, which the president will address this week.

Dems Aim for Competitive Rematches in 2018 House Races. James Arkin examines an array of contests the minority party believes can swing its way next year given an energized base and favorable national mood.

Trump’s Successor May Be a Giant. In a column, I muse about the “corrective” tendencies in presidential elections, and what they might portend in 2020 or 2024.

Which Divided Party Will Be the Last One Standing in ’18? Bill Scher explores the issues that threaten Democrats’ and Republicans’ midterm chances.

Democrats Are Working Hard to Destroy Their Party. A.B. Stoddard writes that opposition to Trump is not enough to make the minority party competitive in state and national elections.

Racist Scare: The New McCarthyism. In an op-ed, Steve Cortes assails the group hysteria he sees in the aftermath of the Charlottesville violence.

U.S. Fighter Pilots in Short Supply as War Demands Grow. U.S. commitments in the Mideast and commercial airlines’ competitive salaries are driving a recruitment effort, reports RealClearDefense’s Sandra Erwin.

Opioid Epidemic Is a National Security Crisis. Also in RCD, Jacob J. Kim offers a strategy for reducing the influence of Mexican drug cartels.

The Galveston Hurricane of 1900. RealClearInvestigations revisits the catastrophic storm that claimed thousands of lives.

Health Data Privacy and Security: Finding the Right Balance. In RealClearHealth, Pamela Buffalone weighs the risks and rewards of sharing information.

The Problem With 'Privilege' In RealClearEducation, Jeffrey Mann explains how college-bound students should understand and approach the concept of "privilege.”

Reforming Regulatory Analysis. In RealClearPolicy, James Broughel makes a case for improving the methodology used in analyzing proposed regulations.

Is Tennis’ Future Here at This Year’s U.S. Open? In RealClearSports, Tim Joyce considers the young stars who may get their chance to emerge.

* * *

Millions of words have been written about the 1963 march and speeches made on the National Mall on August 28, 1963, especially Martin Luther King’s electrifying benediction that brought the events to a close. The Reverend King’s “I Have a Dream” speech is remembered for its soaring and optimistic language, with its rich religiosity that formed a crescendo at the speech’s climax. But there were darker allusions in that address, and in the remarks of the other speakers as well.

These references were to the police brutality, lynchings, intimidation, beatings, and murders underpinning the American form of apartheid known as “Jim Crow,” and which were not limited to the Deep South. This was why John Lewis, leader of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, wanted to deliver a more militant speech on this date; it was why Malcolm X was so dismissive of the marchers; and it was why King twice mentioned “police brutality” in his speech, along with other degradations and attacks against African-Americans, while issuing a blunt warning to the nation’s lawmakers.

At the very hour King spoke, two white women in their early twenties were stabbed to death inside the apartment they shared in Manhattan. Seven months later, George Whitmore Jr. of Wildwood, New Jersey, an African-American drifter with a limited IQ, was picked out of a photo lineup by an assault victim.

It turned out to be a misidentification, but before the case unraveled, Brooklyn police beat Whitmore, interrogated him for hours, fed him details about the Manhattan murders, and finally extracted a false confession to the killings. The defendant immediately recanted, but he was convicted and put on Death Row.

Eventually, the facts were sorted out, and the real killer imprisoned. The case played a role in the Supreme Court’s Miranda v. Arizona ruling, and in New York’s abandonment of capital punishment. It also spawned the “Kojak” television series -- but not before an innocent man spent nine years in prison. Even then, George Whitmore was freed only because dedicated journalist Selwyn Raab didn’t accept the official version. The doubts Raab’s reporting cast on the conviction hinged on Whitmore’s alibi -- and the fact that a dozen witnesses could back it up.

They remembered George being in Wildwood on the day in question because it was the date of Martin Luther King’s great speech. It was all anybody in their circle was talking about that day, they testified. As I wrote in my new book: They had the dream, too.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com