The Arpaio Factor; Weighing Impeachment; Identity Politics; Pentagon on Edge

Good morning, it’s Friday, August 25, 2017. I’m away this week, taking a brief hiatus from this daily newsletter. But there’s no break in the news, of course, so we’ll continue each day to spotlight RealClearPolitics’ front page , which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer an array of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Republicans Weigh Fallout of Pardon for Arizona’s Arpaio. GOP leaders tell Caitlin Huey-Burns that among issues facing the party, the president’s hinted-at exoneration of the ex-sheriff is low on the list.

GOP, Independent Voters Set High Bar for Impeachment. David Brady and Brett Parker spotlight more findings from YouGov surveys of the same voter group conducted over the first six months of Trump’s presidency.

A Liberal Calls Out His Party for Its Identity Politics. Peter Berkowitz considers a new book by Mark Lilla, who writes that Democrats must reject the “resentful, disuniting rhetoric of difference.”

Looming Budget Standoff Has Pentagon, Defense Industry on Edge. In RealClearDefense, Sandra Erwin reports on reaction to the president’s threat to shut down the government if money for a southern border wall is not approved.

New Afghanistan Strategy Is a Fresh Dose of Reality. Also in RCD, John Cooper cites reasons to hail the president’s announcement.

Digital Rights Don't Stop at the Border. In RealClearPolicy, Alan McQuinn urges Congress to extend "constitutional protections against unwarranted searches of digital devices."

Yearning for More Robust Choice Than Charters Can Provide. In RealClearEducation, Robert Holland explains why support for charter schools took a big hit in a recent poll.

Will America Catch Up With East Africa's Medical Drones? In RealClearHealth, Robert Graboyes discusses how the U.S. can expand rural health-care outreach.

In Pain We Trust. In RealClearReligion, Tim Kelleher writes of the transformative power of pain to bridge divides between people.

Premier League Fandom in the U.S. -- What’s Going On? In RealClearSports, Ben Krimmel explores the growing enthusiasm for the other form of football.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com