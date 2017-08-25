How do we return civility to our culture?

Our first example comes from animosity's most recent victim, Heather Heyer and her family. A misled young man tragically killed Heather on Saturday, August 12 during the Charlottesville Riot. Despite all the hostility and outrage, her father, Mark Heyer, said we need to start forgiving one another “I forgave James Field.” He, then, went on to quote Jesus, "Father, forgive them for they know not what they do."

So much of the hatred in our culture is thoughtless. It has become fashionable because so many political and cultural leader invite our society to harbor their own rancor, jealousy, and bitterness.

Heather's mother, Susan Bro, told the media that they tried to silence, but her message will be magnified.

Yet, we all have a worthwhile opportunity to replace this tragedy's hate with love. TODAY, I invite you to start a new beginning: invite someone with whom you disagree to coffee and help return civility to our country.

Rachel Scott, the first person killed in the Columbine shooting, has inspired presentations in high schools and communities around the United States. Her example demonstrates that one positive good deed or act could start a chain reaction with no telling where it could wind up. By modeling positive attitudes, all Americans can ignite this chain reaction.

Philippians 4:8 tells us whatever is good, whatever is true, whatever is right, whatever is noble, whatever is deserving of praise—dwell on these things.

We are NOT a nation of negativity. The world looks to America, but--just like we are encouraged to put the oxygen mask on ourselves before we put it on our children in a domestic airliner--so too we need to get our act together as a nation before we can start rescuing the little kids outside Nairobi digging through the dump looking for food.

Perhaps, our Christian community can lead this mission using the Bible's example: never return evil for evil, pray for those who persecute you, Forgive seven times? No, seventy times seven. Always consider other people more important than yourself. Vengeance is mine says the Lord.

We can see the impact of this world view through Mr. Heyer's forgiveness toward the young man who killed his daughter. Despite his pain and sorrow, he chose to forgive. He is returning civility to our nation.

Charleston's Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church provided our country with another example of civility. When misled hate shot and murdered nine innocent worshippers, their relatives and the church responded with forgiveness, and Charleston had vigils and hugs, not riots.

Contrast these two reactions to Ferguson and Baltimore, where in the latter instance the mayor said, "we needed to give them room to destroy."

The only thing necessary for evil to thrive is for good men and women to do nothing. Each of us can decide to be a well poisoner, or someone who keeps their yard's white picket fence well painted and retreats to the comfort of their home. Or, we can take a third route to being an encourager and someone willing to take the risk to confront evil.

So, here's my challenge: invite someone to coffee!