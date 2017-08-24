Trump's Two Faces: Uniter, Divider

President Trump delivered two sober speeches this week, sandwiched around a third public appearance -- Candidate Trump’s grievance-laced live theater in Phoenix, where he entertained boisterous fans with eyebrow-raising tales about enemies, both foreign and domestic.

Trump presented two starkly different personas to hammer home by-now familiar themes.

“I don't believe that any president has accomplished as much as this president in the first six or seven months,” he said.

In three appearances –- announcing his Afghanistan policy in Virginia, saluting veterans and signing a military-benefits bill in Nevada, and during a rollicking political rally in Arizona, where he starred as America’s gleefully impolitic disruptor -- Trump complained his achievements this year have been under appreciated.

Fifty-six percent of the public dislikes the job the president is doing, according to the RealClearPolitics average. Some members of his own party in Congress fear Trump will be a drag on GOP candidates in next year’s elections, and believe, after observing the president during the health care debate, that he cannot focus with discipline on the challenging legislative hurdles ahead.

Trump’s mental health and temperament are topics of freewheeling speculation among Democratic critics. Key posts in the administration remain vacant, slowing the execution of policies, which concerns Trump’s business backers as well as good-government advocates. And the ongoing Russia probes have snaked well inside the West Wing.

Still stewing about the scathing criticism he invited after he castigated demonstrators who opposed white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va., where three people died last week, Trump used his rally to insist he’d been pitch perfect. With dramatic readings that selectively quoted from his statements after the violence, Trump omitted his reaction that “one side … was bad” and “a group on the other side … was also very violent.”

“I said racism is evil,” he told supporters during the Phoenix rally that attracted thousands of Trump supporters inside and hundreds of loud, anti-Trump demonstrators outside the hall.

From job creation and improved veterans’ health care to tough immigration enforcement, Trump said this week he is making life better for Americans.

It is a communications repair project the White House wants the president to repeat through autumn as a way to promote middle-class tax cuts along with other agenda priorities, including immigration enforcement, health care, and crackdowns on gangs and community violence, said Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“He’s looking at ways that we can unify and break down some of the divisions that we think [are] taking place in our country,” she told reporters flying back to Washington from Nevada.

“I think he strongly feels a lot of that can be done through growing the economy, creating better jobs and helping people have a better life. That’s certainly a big part of this administration moving into the fall,” she said.

Trump vented that he is a victim – the inheritor of a long war in Afghanistan, stymied by arcane legislative rules and hobbled by GOP Senate detractors, Democratic obstructionists, Washington’s bureaucratic “swamp,” persistent investigations, and what he believes is flawed reporting. But the president insisted he does not divide Americans or the world.

“We are not defined by the color of our skin, the figure on our paycheck or the party of our politics,” he told an American Legion audience while reading from a teleprompter in Reno, Nev., on Wednesday. “We are defined by our shared humanity, by our citizenship in this magnificent nation, and by the love that fills our hearts.”

“It is time to heal the wounds that divide us,” he added, “and to seek a new unity.”

Yet, during his unscripted rally the evening before, the president described two potential decisions that would be the opposite of unifying, if carried out: the first is a government shutdown over the southern border wall, and the second, a presidential pardon for a controversial foe of illegal immigration.

If Congress does not approve sufficient taxpayer resources to help complete a wall at the border with Mexico, Trump said he would be prepared to shutter the U.S. government until lawmakers help him make good on his campaign pledge.

The House will have 12 legislative days in September, and the Senate 17 workdays, to find budget solutions before the new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

Trump wants the House and Senate to approve funding for a “new wall,” meaning at least $1.6 billion in appropriations for border infrastructure, a White House official explained. The House passed border security appropriations in July that included a $1.6 billion down payment for border funding and the wall. The Senate could only approve such funding with bipartisan votes.

“One of, if not the most, important priorities of this president is stemming the flow of drugs, preventing criminal crossings, and combatting human trafficking on our southern border,” Office of Management and Budget Communications Director John Czwartacki said in a statement.

“Protecting our borders is only controversial if you are looking for reasons to obstruct a long-standing and bipartisan effort,” he added.

Trump also suggested Tuesday that he is inclined to pardon the former sheriff of Arizona’s Maricopa County, Joe Arpaio, who was convicted in July of criminal contempt for defying a federal judge’s order to cease detaining people on vague suspicions they were undocumented immigrants. Arpaio, whose sentencing is scheduled Oct. 5, faces up to six months in prison. The White House has prepared the required pardon paperwork and GOP talking points, CNN reported Wednesday.

“Sheriff Joe convicted for doing his job? That's why he should have had a jury,” the president said in Arizona. “I'll make a prediction. I think he's going to be just fine, OK? But I won't do it tonight, because I don't want to cause any controversy.”