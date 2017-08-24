Dual Persona; Trump & Independents; Imperiled Bears Ears; Killer Robots

Good morning, it’s Thursday, August 24, 2017. I’m away this week, taking a brief hiatus from this daily newsletter. But there’s no break in the news, of course, so we’ll continue each day to spotlight RealClearPolitics’ front page , which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer an array of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Trump’s Two Faces: Uniter, Divider. The president urged the nation to heal its wounds this week, but he’s angry with his critics and vowed to build a southern wall, even if it means a government shutdown, Alexis Simendinger reports.

Trump Losing the Supporters He Needs Most: Independents. David Brady and Brett Parker spotlight the findings of YouGov surveys of the same voter group conducted over the first six months of Trump’s presidency.

Tribal History Imperiled as Zinke Mulls Monument’s Status. In an op-ed, Sara Porterfield urges the interior secretary not rescind the designation of Bears Ears National Monument in Utah.

Experts Divided Over How to Handle Killer Robots. Elon Musk and others warn against the spread of autonomous weapons, but others say America must stay ahead of other superpowers, Sandra Irwin writes in RealClearDefense.

12 Big Changes in Afghanistan Strategy. Also in RCD, Jeff Goodson cites ways that Trump’s newly announced approach differs from that of his predecessor.

The Economic Opportunity Inside the Debt-Ceiling 'Crisis.' RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny reminds readers that when the federal government spends, it bids away crucial resources from the private sector.

Trump's Talk of Leaving NAFTA Is Just Bluster. Also at RCM, Allan Golombek explains why Canada and Mexico have essentially yawned at the president’s threats to leave the trade deal.

Secure the Grid Now. In RealClearPolicy, James Cunningham asserts that securing the U.S. energy grid should be a top priority for the Trump administration.

America's Dental Crisis Is Happening. Here Is the Solution. In RealClearHealth, Jennifer Minjarez advocates for the spread of dental therapists, whose licensing would increase access to more affordable care.

The Real Winner in NBA’s Latest Mega-Trade. RealClearSports editor Cory Gunkel weighs in on the Kyrie Irving deal.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com