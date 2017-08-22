Feud With Trump Shifts to Flake's Home Turf, Ariz. Race

Donald Trump will swoop into the backyard of two Republican critics Tuesday with a campaign-style rally that could further fan intraparty flames most recently fueled by his response to racial violence in Charlottesville, Va.

The president's appearance in Phoenix is expected to shine a light on his long-standing tiff with Jeff Flake, a Republican senator who faces a challenging re-election bid next year in the Grand Canyon State.

It is unusual for a president to weigh in against an incumbent of his own party, as Trump did last week by promoting Flake's primary opponent. It is also unusual for a sitting GOP senator to embark on a book tour criticizing a Republican president. The Arizona Senate race figures to be among the most watched in the country, as voters respond to competing party dynamics in the age of Trump.

The president's intervention in this particular primary is highly concerning to Republicans aiming to expand their slim majority, who wish Trump would focus his resources on vulnerable Democrats and not one of the GOP's own.

The outspoken Flake has received some political cover back home from colleague John McCain. Arizona's senior senator has not been shy in expressing his disapproval of the president on various fronts, and he delivered Trump a significant blow as the deciding vote against the Senate's Obamacare repeal bill. The president has made no secret of his annoyance with this pair of Arizonans, and political observers anticipate he'll amplify those complaints in front of thousands of supporters at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Trump could further heighten tensions during his visit by issuing a pardon for former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was found guilty of criminal contempt for violating a judge’s order not to detain immigrants solely because they lacked legal status. Arpaio, who is known for his hard-line immigration stance, campaigned enthusiastically for Trump in the state last year.

The president has previously hit the road amid controversies to hold rallies on favorable turf. Trump visited Arizona several times as a candidate, including an address in Phoenix last August when he doubled down on harsh immigration policies at a time when candidates typically moderate their messaging in search of broader general election support. Trump won the state by three percentage points, down from Mitt Romney's nine-point victory in 2012. McCain also outperformed the president in his re-election race, winning 53 percent of the vote to Trump's 48 percent.

The president will return to a friendly crowd on Tuesday night, but state voters are largely divided on his performance. A new poll finds 50 percent approving of him while 47 percent hold unfavorable views, with the greater intensity on the latter side. Phoenix is preparing for protests outside the arena. Mayor Greg Stanton, a Democrat, asked Trump to delay the visit.

"America is hurting. And it is hurting largely because Trump has doused racial tensions with gasoline," he wrote in a Washington Post op-ed. "With his planned visit to Phoenix on Tuesday, I fear the president may be looking to light a match."

Critics argue the mayor is playing politics and has ambitions for higher office. But some Republican office holders have chosen to skip the rally. Flake, for one, is keeping himself busy with other official events.

"The president is always welcome in Arizona," Flake's campaign spokesman, Will Allison, told RealClearPolitics. "Senator Flake is focused on fighting for our state, and he hopes the president will speak constructively about moving forward with tax reform, border security, and other important issues facing our country."C

GOP Gov. Doug Ducey will greet Trump on the airport tarmac Tuesday but is not planning to attend the rally.

Meanwhile, Kelli Ward, who is challenging Flake for the Senate, is welcoming Trump with open arms. A physician who ran unsuccessfully against McCain last year, Ward said the president's tweet last week mentioning her has increased momentum for her campaign.

"Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic!" Trump wrote.

Trump has been mulling whom to support as a challenger to the incumbent. Former Arizona GOP Chairman Robert Graham and Arizona state Treasurer Jeff DeWit are also considering bids. But Ward is the only other candidate officially in the race. Trump donor Robert Mercer contributed $300,000 to a super PAC supporting her. And Eric Beach and Brent Lowder of Great America PAC, which supported Trump, have joined her campaign.

"The election of Donald Trump has made it a whole new world for politics," Ward told RCP in an interview Monday. "Trump's election was like taking the beach at Normandy, and in 2018 you'll see us charge to plant the conservative flag."

Ward is painting Flake as an impediment to the president’s agenda, and argues that voters will want change in light of their two senators having spent decades in Washington. In a digital ad released ahead of Trump's visit, Ward hit Flake for criticizing the commander-in-chief. "Why aren't you trying to work with President Trump?" says the ad's narrator. "Why are you still attacking the president?"

Flake did not support Trump as a candidate—he called for him to withdraw after the “Access Hollywood” recording--and has been critical of him as president. His fellow Republicans have been targets as well. “Never has a party so quickly or so easily abandoned its principles as my party did during the 2016 campaign," he wrote in his recent book, “Conscience of a Conservative.”

"We can’t claim to be the party of Lincoln if we equivocate in condemning white supremacy," he tweeted in the wake of Trump's response to the events in Charlottesville.

The Arizona lawmaker has acknowledged that writing and promoting a book critical of the leader of his own party could come at a price. While Republicans have distanced themselves from Trump in some ways, many depend on his voters for their own re-elections. The extent to which Flake's comments about the president or the president's comments about Flake skew the race one way or another remains to be seen. Some strategists have considered whether the enduring feud might be a boon to Flake in a state where Trump's approval is not as high as elsewhere.

But Flake’s campaign is bracing for headwinds. "In this climate, odd is not odd anymore," said one Republican strategist close to the senator’s camp. But the level of the president's involvement in this primary is still a wild card.

Republican operatives see Ward as the weakest candidate, given that McCain defeated her by 13 points in the primary last year and that she has made some controversial comments. They also argue that while Flake has been critical of Trump, he has supported most of the GOP policy agenda. He voted in favor of the Senate health care bill, for example, while McCain voted against it. Flake's colleagues have taken to social media to laud his conservative record both in the upper chamber and in the House of Representatives.

Though opponents are pouncing on his role in crafting comprehensive immigration reform as part of the Gang of Eight, supporters argue that hard-line stances on immigration, even in this border state, prevent the party from expanding its support among young people and minority voters.

Changing demographics in Arizona have made it enticing to Democrats, who have been eyeing it for a couple of election cycles. Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is among those reportedly considering entering the race. Republicans are concerned that a rough GOP primary, with the president lined up against the incumbent, could open the door for Democrats.

"We don't see how you can grow the Republican majority next year if we give up seats like Arizona and Nevada to second-rate candidates like Kelli Ward," said Steven Law, a former aide to Mitch McConnell who runs a super PAC supporting Republicans. "We're not going to throw a Senate seat away to the Democrats."

Law says that polling conducted in several states shows Republican voters are interested in candidates who support the president's policy agenda. Sparring with someone like Flake "reduces the likelihood of cooperation and commitment in the long run."

For his part, Flake doesn't appear to be outwardly concerned about the president's attacks.

"I'm busy doing other things," he told reporters in Arizona on Monday. "I don't worry about it at all. I'm going ahead and doing my job. ... I'm running my own campaign; it will take care of itself."