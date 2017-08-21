Senator Rock? Eclipse Central; Hazy Hate Crimes; Cyber Command

Good morning, it’s Monday, August 21, 2017. I’m away this week and taking a brief hiatus from this daily newsletter. But there’s no break in the news, of course, so we’ll continue each day to spotlight RealClearPolitics’ front page , which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer an array of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Can Kid Rock Become Michigan’s Next Senator? David Byler analyzes the dynamics in the blue-leaning state that backed Donald Trump last year.

Everything You Need to Know About the Solar Eclipse. RealClearInvestigations has this one-stop guide to all things eclipse.

The Squishy Secrets of Hate-Crime Stats. Also in RCI, James Varney sheds light on the inexact science of assigning fatalities to “right-wing,” “left-wing” or “Islamic” extremists.

Trump Elevates Status of U.S. Cyber Command. Sandra Erwin has the story in RealClearDefense.

The Remaining ISIS Outposts in Iraq. Also in RCD, Zach D. Huff previews the coming battles to defeat Islamic State fighters.

What Are Trump's Economic Priorities? In RealClearPolicy, Jeffrey Kucik warns that the administration’s trade-policy rethink could weaken the economy and undermine the president’s negotiating power.

Why a Trade War With China Is a Bad Idea. Allan Golombek explains in RealClearMarkets.

Is Obamacare to Blame for the Opioid Overdose Death Rate? In RealClearHealth, Jeffrey Singer argues that the ACA's community rating price controls are partly responsible for America's drug epidemic.

Union Leader’s Response on Vouchers and Segregation. In RealClearEducation, Randi Weingarten answers a recent piece in RCEd critical of her views.

Freshman Year for Free. RealClearLife spotlights online college courses offered without charge to anyone anywhere.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com