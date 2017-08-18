Delaney's 2020 Plan; Job Disruption; Drone Warfare; Love Runs Through It

Good morning, it’s Friday, August 18, 2017. I’m taking a week’s hiatus from this daily newsletter, and will be back in the saddle on August 28. My sidekick, RCP copy chief Tom Kavanagh, will send out next week’s emails touting the original coverage on our pages, but you’ll have to make do without the daily history lesson until then.

Yesterday, I wrote about 81-year-old Ronald Reagan’s performance at the 1992 Republican convention. Today another Hollywood leading man with deeply held public policy views turns 81. This iconic westerner never ran for political office, except on the screen, where he played a California political candidate (not Reagan) and in another movie portrayed Nixon nemesis Bob Woodward. As an actor, director, environmentalist, and online columnist, Robert Redford has been part of America’s civic fabric for a half-century.

I’ll have some of Redford’s greatest lines -- and some words from the heart about a film he directed that became part of my family’s history -- in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer an array of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

* * *

In The Candidate, a novice politician wins his California Senate seat, and then says to his campaign manager, "What do we do now?" That phrase became a stock line in American political lore, but every moviegoer of a certain age has his favorite Redford movie lines. Some of us have many of them:

In All the President's Men, he says -- as Bob Woodward -- "They volunteered he was innocent when nobody asked if he was guilty."

In Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, he says to Paul Newman, "You just keep thinkin', Butch. That's what you're good at." He also tells Butch, just before they have to jump off a cliff into a raging river, "I can't swim!"

In The Sting, as a handsome but vulnerable Johnny Hooker, Redford knocks on the door of a lady he met in a diner and responds to her assertion that she barely knows him with this: "You know me. I'm just like you. It's two in the morning and I don't know nobody."

As U.S. Army Maj. Julian Cook in A Bridge Too Far, Redford says, "Well, someone's come up with a real nightmare. Real nightmare."

In Out of Africa, his Denys Finch Hatton character tells Karen Blixen (Meryl Streep), "You do like to change things, don't you?"

As Tom Booker in The Horse Whisperer, Redford says, "Truth is, I help horses with people problems."

Booker seems closest to the real Redford in some ways, but he’s in all his characters, including Norman Maclean, the author of A River Runs Through It. The brilliant book became an immediate American classic when it was published in 1976. Anyone with a passing familiarity with Robert Redford knows he would have been drawn to the story, which he was, and he won a spirited competition in Hollywood to bring it to the big screen. In the movie, which he directed, Redford appears only as the unseen narrator at the beginning and the end of the picture. Released in 1992, it is my favorite movie.

If you don’t know the story, it’s about a family of second-generation Scots immigrants living in western Montana. The setting for much of the action is church (the father is a Presbyterian minister) as well as the two great trout rivers near their home.

“In our family, there was no clear line between religion and fly-fishing.” This is the opening line of the book and the movie. Although it’s filled with beautiful writing about a part of the country I love, my connection to the story is visceral. The interplay between the two brothers, Norman Maclean and his younger brother, Paul (portrayed by Brad Pitt on screen), always reminded me of my relationship with my immediate younger brother. To put it more precisely, Paul’s talent and temperament also reminded me, in a foreboding way, of my brother David.

It was a year ago this week that Dave phoned from his home in Bellingham, Washington. I hadn’t heard from him in several days, which was rare. I knew he’d been busy running. He was a middle-distance runner who’d taken aim at the world’s record in the mile for his age group. But on that late August morning, he’d called to tell me that what he assumed was a minor physical malady interfering with his training -- he suspected kidney stones -- was, in fact, not minor at all. It was pancreatic cancer.

He died less than nine weeks later, on my birthday. Among the lines from A River Runs Through It that I read at his funeral was this exchange between a surviving son and his grieving father:

“I’ve told you all I know. If you push me far enough, all I really know is that he was a fine fisherman.”

“You know more than that,” my father said. “He was beautiful.”

“Yes,” I said, “he was beautiful. He should have been -- you taught him.”

