Isolated Trump; Disbanded Councils; Cyber Ready? Reagan Redux

Good morning, it’s Thursday, August 17, 2017. Twenty-five years ago today, on the first night of the Republican National Convention, Ronald Reagan addressed the delegates gathered in Houston to re-nominate George H.W. Bush.

The speech was vintage Reagan. He began with a grace note, thanking the delegates and fellow Americans for their “warmth and affection,” adding that he and his wife, Nancy, “cannot thank you enough for the honor of your friendship.”

After reminding his audience that he’d addressed Republican conventions as a private citizen, as a governor, as a presidential candidate, as a president and finally as private citizen again, the 81-year-old Reagan made a joke that was simultaneously self-deprecating and a gentle needling of the opposition party.

“Tonight is a very special night for me -- of course, at my age, every night's a very special night,” he quipped. “After all, I was born in 1911. Indeed, according to the experts, I have exceeded my life expectancy by quite a few years. Now this a source of great annoyance to some, especially those in the Democratic Party.”

The speech that followed was a typically Reaganesque paean to America’s future; that is to say it was optimistic and upbeat. Although there was little hint of it that day, the August 17, 1992 address would be the last major political one of Ronald Reagan’s long and lustrous career.

Nine months before he addressed the Republican convention, Reagan had attended the November 4, 1991 dedication of his library in Simi Valley, California. It was the first time, but not the last, that five American presidents were together. Looking at Reagan, Bush, Richard Nixon, and Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter noted that he’d never met a Democratic president. But nonpartisanship was the order of the day, and Carter rose to the occasion.

“Under Ronald Reagan, the nation stayed strong and resolute and made possible the end of the Cold War.”

It was a nice thing for him to say: 11 Novembers earlier, he’d lost to Reagan as an incumbent president in a pretty bitter campaign. As Reagan’s preeminent biographer noted, however, Carter wasn’t alone that day. Notwithstanding the Republican-heavy makeup of the room, Reagan had competed against every president there that day: running against Nixon in 1968, Ford in 1976, and George Bush in 1980.

And now, in August 1992, Bush was the incumbent and Reagan was there in Houston to help him. The Bush campaign didn’t do itself any favors, though. To accommodate a defeated 1992 challenger, the convention team relegated Reagan to an early time slot so Patrick J. Buchanan could speak in prime time.

What happened next was predictable: The media obsessed over Buchanan’s “culture war” speech, while treating Reagan as a marginally relevant relic of the past. Noting that Reagan’s popularity had taken a dip in the polls, Johnny Apple of the New York Times called the decision to showcase Reagan on the first day of the convention “a curiously nostalgic choice in a year of dissatisfaction with politics and insistent demands for change, especially for a campaign that speaks constantly about looking forward, not back.”

To me, it was this dismissive attitude toward the 40th U.S. president that was curious. In any event, Reagan did not look back in his speech. He looked ahead. Here is how he segued from his quip about his advanced age to the crux of his talk:

But here’s the remarkable thing about being born in 1911. In my life's journey over these past eight decades, I have seen the human race through a period of unparalleled tumult and triumph. I have seen the birth of communism and the death of communism. I have witnessed the bloody futility of two world wars, Korea, Vietnam and the Persian Gulf. I have seen Germany united, divided and united again. I have seen television grow from a parlor novelty to become the most powerful vehicle of communication in history. As a boy, I saw streets filled with model-T’s; as a man I have met men who walked on the moon.

I have not only seen, but lived the marvels of what historians have called the “American Century.” Yet, tonight is not a time to look backward. For while I take inspiration from the past, like most Americans, I live for the future. So this evening, for just a few minutes, I hope you will let me talk about a country that is forever young.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

