Defiant Trump; Presidential Precedents; Mo. Senate Race; 'Mr. San Diego'

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, August 16, 2017. On this date in 1978, a distinguished-looking old man, tall and proud with a full head of silver hair, ambled to his seat at the defendant’s table in Courtroom 12 of the San Diego County Courthouse.

Three blocks east of the sterile government building on Broadway was the city’s most ornate hotel, the Westgate, which in its halcyon days had been owned by the 79-year-old defendant. His name was C. Arnholt Smith and on this date 39 years ago he was standing trial for bank fraud and other felony charges. According to local lore, the idea to build the Westgate came to Smith on a better day in the early ’60s, when Dwight Eisenhower had visited the city only to be booked into a seedy hotel -- the best that downtown San Diego had to offer at the time.

Smith owned a lot more than the Westgate. His holdings included the county’s largest taxicab company, a fleet of tuna vessels, the San Diego Padres baseball team, gleaming office towers and other real estate holdings, and U.S. National Bank with its billion-dollar portfolio. When the local Rotary Club named him “Mr. San Diego of 1961,” a local financial writer thought this too weak a compliment. He dubbed Smith “Mr. San Diego of the Century.”

So what was he doing at the defendant’s table on August 16, 1978? I covered his trial for the local newspaper, so I’ll tell you in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer an array of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

A Defiant Trump's Combative Homecoming. Back in New York, the president on Tuesday repeated that “both sides” share blame for the Charlottesville violence, Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.

Past Presidential Responses to Racial Unrest. James Hitchcock and Gaspard Le Dem produced this RCP video.

Schmitt Clears Way for Hawley in Missouri Senate Race. Rebecca Berg has the story on GOP efforts to unseat Claire McCaskill.

Kim’s Last Chance to Sit at the Grown-up Table. In RealClearDefense, James “Spider” Marks writes that current tensions can be de-escalated with diplomacy, pragmatism, and strength.

Turning Troops Into Targets in France. In RealClearWorld, Robert Zaretsky argues that using soldiers to assist police forces in warding off terrorist threats may be having an opposite effect.

This Law Could Make or Break High-Capacity Magazine Bans. In RealClearPolicy, Matthew Larosiere contends a new California gun law offers the Supreme Court the chance to clarify whether such laws violate the Second Amendment.

Alan Greenspan's 'Irrational Exuberance': Then and Now. In RealClearMarkets, Alex Pollock compares the markets of 1996 to those of the present.

Dear Students, Don’t Be a Commodity. In RealClearEducation, Vince Bertram explains why students must differentiate themselves in order to succeed in today's workforce.

The Forthcoming Mormon Memory Wars. In RealClearReligion, Matthew Crandall spotlights tensions over how the LDS Church understands the key events of its founding.

Top 10 College Football Sleepers. RealClearSports editor Cory Gunkel compiled this list.

* * *

Unlike Donald J. Trump, another tycoon who gravitated to Republican politics, Conrad Arnholt Smith was a self-made man. Smith came to San Diego as a boy from Walla Walla, Washington when the burg that would name itself “America’s Finest City” was a pretty sleepy Navy town. But blessed with great weather and even better geography -- and a generation of civic leaders with ambitious dreams -- San Diego was destined for bigger things. So was C. Arnholt Smith, who couldn’t wait to get started. He dropped out of San Diego High School at 15 to work in a grocery store and then a low-level job at the Bank of Italy, a fledgling California financial institution that would become Bank of America.

By 1933, as banks were failing all over the country, Smith had scraped up enough money to buy a controlling interest in U.S. National, which was teetering on the edge of solvency. He used that august financial institution to bankroll his business enterprises -- misused it, prosecutors would later prove.

Although Smith’s financial kingdom was believed to be the mightiest in San Diego history, it turned out to be built on a foundation weaker than the sand Smith could see from his La Jolla house. Securities and Exchange Commission investigators and other federal bank examiners determined that Smith had made huge unsecured loans with inadequate collateral to many of his own companies, including West-California Corp., the huge holding company he controlled.

The paper trail was a complex maze, but the pattern uncovered by the feds entailed Smith essentially lending himself money, diverting other funds by borrowing money from U.S. National for Smith-own companies that never actually received the funds, using the same property as collateral for different loans, and other such schemes. Even before the local U.S. attorney’s office indicted him, bank examiners determined that at least $45 million, and possibly another $98 million that U.S. National Bank had loaned to Smith-controlled companies, was uncollectable. The bank was doomed to failure. U.S. banking officials sought the least painful financial course, and the bank was merged with Crocker Bank. Nonetheless, with its $932 million worth of assets, the folding of USNB in 1973 was the largest bank failure in history at that time.

In June 1975 Smith had entered a plea of no contest to four federal felony counts of bank fraud. The no-contest pleas were accepted by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Schnacke because Smith faced a myriad of civil suits totaling hundreds of millions of dollars. At his sentencing, the proud and regal defendant sobbed while citing his poor health and advanced age while begging Schnacke to spare him prison. Smith’s lawyer reminded the judge of the "many good things" Smith had done for the community.

The judge surprised many by agreeing. Smith and his partner, Philip A. Toft, were fined and given probation. Smith’s troubles were not over, however. State prosecutors in the courthouse directly across the street promptly indicted him on 64 felony counts involving his businesses.

He had been a political backer of California’s top Republicans: Gov. Earl Warren and congressman and senator and future president Richard Nixon. His pull in the GOP was so great that he nearly brought the 1972 Republican National Convention to San Diego. But those connections couldn’t help Smith by August 16, 1978. Earl Warren and Dwight Eisenhower had passed from the scene; Nixon had resigned from the White House in disgrace.

Smith was reduced to relying on the mercy of a state court judge and a jury of his peers. The original 64 charges were whittled down to eight, and San Diego Superior Court Judge Robert W. Conyers took six weeks to impanel a jury that he thought could wade through the complex financial evidence in a months-long criminal trial. Among those charges was chicanery involving Smith’s 1973 sale of the San Diego Padres baseball team to McDonald's hamburger magnate Ray Kroc.

On the day that the last juror was picked, I found Smith walking alone to his car across the street from the courthouse. I asked him whether he was confident of weathering this latest storm. “We’re going to win,” he said with a laugh. “We sure as hell are!”

That bravado was misplaced. Smith was convicted in that trial of embezzling nearly $9 million. But his luck hadn’t completely run out. Judge Conyers proved merciful, too. Smith was assigned not to prison but to a local jail where he tended roses at a county work camp.

His poor health proved to be a subjective matter, as well: Smith lived until June of 1996, dying at his Del Mar home a couple of months before the Republicans finally held their convention in Smith’s beloved adopted hometown. As for the Padres, they remain in San Diego, despite Smith’s machinations, and play in a beautiful downtown stadium. Ditto for the Westgate Hotel, which still serves high tea each afternoon.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com