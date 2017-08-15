GOP Boxed In; Melania's Emergence; About-Face on ABMs; Good Will Rogers

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, August 15, 2017. Eighty-two years ago today, beloved American sage Will Rogers and internationally famous test pilot Wiley Post died in a plane crash after taking off from Barrow, Alaska. We could certainly use Rogers now.

When word reached the mainland, there was an outpouring of national -- and bipartisan --grief. On Capitol Hill, both the Senate and the House suspended deliberations, notwithstanding that Congress itself was a frequent target of Rogers’ celebrated wit.

I'll have a further word on this wonderful American original in a moment.

William Penn Adair Rogers was born on November 4, 1879 on a ranch in Oklahoma. The youngest of eight children, he was part Cherokee and all cowboy. A rodeo rider and trick roper, he performed around the world in a “Wild West” show that eventually led him to Hollywood -- and into the hearts of his countrymen.

Rogers dropped out of school in the 10th grade, but he never stopped reading and learning. The advent of the “talkies” enhanced his stardom, which he eventually turned into a career as a radio commentator and newspaper columnist bestowing droll wisdom on his audience.

It’s hard today to exaggerate, or even imagine, the extent of his public following, particularly among working-class Americans. Although Rogers was openly a Democrat, he was the kind of man who could be (and was) on friendly terms with both Calvin Coolidge and Franklin Roosevelt. These days, what passes for political wit aimed at the White House is tearful emoting, vulgar rants, physical threats of violence against the president and even against his 11-year-old son, or just asserting that Donald Trump is not a real president.

None of that was Will Rogers’ style.

Beginning in 1926, his “Daily Telegrams” were published in newspapers, usually under the headline “Will Rogers Says.” More like today’s blog posts than full-blown columns, they were short and sweet. His last missive was an actual telegram, dispatched from Alaska on August 15, 1935.

In it, Rogers expressed gentle skepticism of a dubious government effort to have agricultural workers grow vegetables near the Arctic Circle. “You know,” Rogers cabled his countrymen, “there is a lot of difference in pioneering for gold and pioneering for spinach.”

Rogers was a fan of the New Deal, but he knew a boondoggle when he saw it. The man was the opposite of a cynic, however, and his laconic observations were always informed by a bedrock optimism. Here is his telegram greeting Franklin Roosevelt's inauguration:

Santa Monica, Calif., March 5, 1933--America hasn't been as happy in three years as they are today. No money, no banks, no work, no nothing, but they know they got a man in there who is wise to Congress, wise to our big bankers and wise to our so-called big men. The whole country is with him. Even if what he does is wrong they are with him. Just so as he does something. If he burned down the Capitol, we would cheer and say, “Well, we at least got a fire started anyhow.”

After Rogers’ death, the favor was returned. In 1938, at the dedication of the Will Rogers Memorial in Claremore, Oklahoma, President Roosevelt offered his own tribute on the radio.

“This afternoon we pay grateful homage to the memory of a man who helped the nation to smile,” FDR said. “I doubt if there is among us a more useful citizen than the one who holds the secret of banishing gloom, of making tears give way to laughter, of supplanting desolation and despair with hope and courage. For hope and courage always go with a light heart.

“Above all things, in a time grown too solemn and somber, he brought his countrymen back to a sense of proportion,” FDR added. “From him we can learn anew the homely lesson that the way to make progress is to build on what we have, to believe that today is better than yesterday and that tomorrow will be better than either.”

