Message for China; Confronting Bigotry; Macedonia Dilemma; Bill Cahir

Good morning, it’s Monday, August 14, 2017. Eight years ago today, word reached Washington that one of the best men this nation had sent overseas in the aftermath of 9/11 had been killed in combat.

His name was William John Cahir, and he was a United States Marine. A Penn State graduate, former congressional staffer, accomplished newspaper reporter known on Capitol Hill for diligence and fairness, he was also a son, a brother, a husband, and a father-to-be.

Bill Cahir enlisted in the Marine Corps at age 34 as a way, his friend and colleague David Wood wrote, “to be part of a measured American response to Islamist extremism, and he could think of no way he could better contribute than joining the military.”

Bill served two tours in Iraq, came home, married, and ran unsuccessfully for Congress in his native Pennsylvania. As a reservist, he was eligible even after all that to be called back to active duty. And at age 40, that is exactly what happened. He was deployed to Afghanistan.

I'll have a further word on this American hero in a moment.

* * *

* * *

I’ve written about Bill Cahir before, and hope to do so for as long as I’m able. I remember when the news arrived on August 14, 2009, and how hard it was to accept. The day before, the Marines' 4th Civil Affairs Group had engaged in a firefight with the Taliban in Afghanistan's Helmand Province. Bill was shot and killed. His wife was pregnant with twin girls back home in Alexandria, Virginia.

In 2003, two men I cared about were lost within a day of each other in Iraq. One was a journalist and a friend, the other a U.S. Marine I’d known since he was a boy. After that, I began keeping a file labeled “The Best We Had to Give,” and I’d put clippings into that folder when I saw an article about a heroic or otherwise exceptional American who had died in Iraq or Afghanistan.

I never thought Bill Cahir’s obituary would be in that collection, and I stopped adding to it after his death. I knew Bill and liked him -- he was not only an inspiration, but a wonderful guy -- and as I wrote in a letter to Bill’s unborn children, he had a lot of company: so many of the fallen Americans turned out to be these amazing people.

A regional reporter in the Washington bureau of Newhouse Newspapers, Bill Cahir felt strongly after the attack on our nation that he needed to do more than just write about it. So despite being in his 30s, with a physique appropriate to a man who sat behind a desk most of the day, Bill worked his way into tip-top shape and joined the Marine Corps.

He survived basic training at Parris Island and by August 2004 was serving his first of two tours in Iraq. Marines march to the fighting, and Bill’s first stint in combat was in Ramadi; the second, in 2006-2007, was in Fallujah. Afterward, he returned to the United States, married a lovely lawyer named René E. Browne and ran for Congress as a Democrat in a Pennsylvania district that includes his native town of State College.

Bill finished second in that primary, despite producing one of the most agreeable television campaign ads in modern political history. “Cahir Cares,” it was called. Afterward, he landed a job as a business consultant, and he and René moved back to the Washington area. They were preparing for the impending birth of twin girls when Bill got the call to return to active duty. He was sent to Afghanistan as part of the Selected Reserve Marines assigned to 4th Civil Affairs Group, Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

Their unit was dispatched to wrest control of a Helmand Province town named Dananeh from the Taliban. The goal was to make the place safe enough for local residents to vote in the August 20, 2009 Afghan presidential elections.

On August 13, Bill was among the U.S. troops entering the town before dawn when they came under enemy fire. He was shot in the neck and killed. He is buried at Arlington Cemetery, never living long enough to see the birth of his daughters. Hardened men wept at the news. Semper Fi.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com