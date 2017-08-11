Trump's Tough Talk; Manchin's Battle; Feuding Pols; No Joy in Mudville

Good morning, it’s Friday, August 11, 2017. Twenty-three years ago today in our favored land, the sun was shining bright -- somewhere. Bands were playing somewhere, and somewhere hearts were light. In some places men and women were laughing and you could hear children shout. But none of this was happening in any major league ballpark, because mighty POTUS had struck out.

To put it less poetically, Major League Baseball darkened its stadiums on this date in 1994 -- and they stayed dark until the following spring. President Clinton had personally beseeched the players and owners to compromise, but to no avail. The war of attrition between millionaire athletes and billionaire team owners had to play itself out.

Before the strike was settled, these unfit stewards of the national game would effectuate a failure of historic proportions. The World Series had persevered during two world wars, the Great Depression, Korea and Vietnam -- and it would only a month after 9/11. But this venerable tradition couldn’t weather the clumsy MLB commissionership of Bud Selig or the unmitigated greed of the owners and players in the 1990s: In 1994, was no joy in Mudville -- the World Series was canceled.

Doubling Down on Pyongyang Warning. President Trump again blasted North Korea’s nuclear provocations, describing his earlier "fire and fury" statement as “maybe not tough enough,” Alexis Simendinger reports.

West Virginia's Last Democrat Battles Trump Tide. Caitlyn Huey-Burns profiles Sen. Joe Manchin, who’s betting his political life that enough Mountain State voters are still Democrats at heart, despite their strong support of the president.

W.Va. Schemes to Save Coal With Taxpayer Money. In RealClearMarkets, Adam Golombek asserts that Gov. Jim Justice’s switch to the GOP comes at a price: federal subsidies for an industry in decline.

President Continues Feud With Mitch McConnell. James Arkin has the story.

Trump’s Strange Endorsement. Rebecca Berg details the kerfuffle in Alabama’s special election.

Best Option for Containing North Korea. In RealClearWorld, Charles Pena argues that making South Korea strong enough to defend itself would negate the need for the provocative presence of U.S. troops.

Fired Googler in Diversity Uproar Has Legal Avenues. In RealClearInvestigations, Tim Cavanaugh writes that James Damore may have a case against the Internet giant.

Lost, Found, Lost Again: Have You Seen This Military Gear? Also in RCI, Susan Katz Keating attempts to track war materiel intended for Yemen that’s been missing for 10 years.

Let's Save the Internet -- Permanently. In RealClearPolicy, Jonathan Spalter argues that legislation is needed to make net neutrality perpetual.

DeVos Scales Back Federal Role, Lets States Lead. RealClearEducation editor Chris Beach looks at several states where Republicans are implementing major choice-related policies.

To America’s baseball fans in 1994, a work stoppage seemed crazy. It had happed before, in 1972 and again in 1981, but by the mid-1990s, players’ salaries had never been higher, free-agency was restored, and the game’s popularity and financial strength were on the rise. It seemed ridiculous that management and labor couldn’t figure out an equitable way to divide such a rich and ever-growing pie.

“It’s a terrible thing for New York, a terrible thing for America,” said New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani when the strike began on this day in 1994. “There’s only one way to break it. They’ve got to compromise. Both sides have to give.”

At the White House, the nation’s First Fan had been expressing the same view directly to the parties involved. But in a harbinger of what would soon happen in U.S. politics, compromise wasn’t what the warring sides were after. Each wanted to win -- and get even richer -- the World Series be damned.

As spring approached in 1995, with no deal yet in sight, Bill Clinton continued to believe that if he could just get the two sides to sit down and talk in good faith, they would see the light. The White House was certainly neutral ground, and Clinton a motivated moderator, but neither side would budge. The players’ outsized sense of entitlement came to be symbolized by the sweater -- instead of a necktie -- worn by the National League players’ representative at a White House press conference.

But if the players were arrogant, the owners were much worse. In the 1980s, management had colluded to restrain the signing of other teams’ free agents, and an arbitrator had ordered them to pony up $280 million to the players. That money had been paid, but the players’ union never again trusted the owners or their handpicked frontman. By 1994, MLB’s collective bargaining agreement had lapsed, and the owners, led by interim commissioner Bud Selig, were trying again to restrain salaries -- not via prudent decisions of their own, but with a salary cap.

Management’s intransigence was revealed by their response to the August 11, 1994 player walkout: Selig and his fellow owners instituted a lockout the following day.

Six months later, with no agreement in sight, Clinton imposed an artificial deadline, gave his support to a federal mediator, and hosted the two sides at the White House. They met fruitlessly for four hours, talking past one another instead of negotiating.

At 11 p.m., a grim-faced Clinton came out to face reporters, “The players and owners still remain far apart on their differences,” the president said sadly. “Clearly they are not capable of resolving this strike without an umpire.”

That umpire appeared weeks later in the form, oddly enough, of a fervent New York Yankees fan. Her name was Sonia Sotomayor, and she was until then an obscure federal District Court judge. On March 31, 1995, however, she issued an injunction against the owners for violating the National Labor Relations Act.

The 232-day strike ended two days later. In 2009, when Barack Obama nominated her to the United States Supreme Court, the president said, with only slight hyperbole, “Some say that Judge Sotomayor saved baseball.”

