Trump Attacks on McConnell Seen as Ill-Advised Feuding

President Trump continued his public tirade against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Thursday with two tweets attacking the Kentucky Republican over the party’s failure to pass a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, remarks that sparked dismay in some GOP quarters.

Trump, tweeting from his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J., said McConnell should “get back to work” to pass health care, tax and infrastructure legislation. Lawmakers are currently away from Washington for their annual August recess. Earlier in the morning, Trump attacked McConnell for the repeal attempt late last month, which fell short by one Republican vote.

“Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn’t get it done. Must Repeal and Replace ObamaCare!” Trump wrote.

Speaking to reporters outside the golf club Thursday afternoon, he continued to pound that message, calling it a "disgrace" that Republicans failed to pass a repeal and replace measure by one vote. Asked if McConnell should consider stepping down from his post as majority leader, Trump replied that it's premature to say:

“If he doesn’t get repeal and replace done, and he doesn’t get taxes done, meaning cuts and reform, and he doesn’t get a very easy one to get done, infrastructure, if he doesn’t get them done, then you can ask me that question."

The tweets -- and a milder social media critique from the president Wednesday afternoon -- came after McConnell lightly criticized Trump earlier this week, saying the president may have had “excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process.”

Some Republicans expressed disbelief at Trump’s attempts to fault McConnell for the Obamacare failure. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a key ally of the president, said on Fox News Thursday morning that Trump shares the blame.

“The president can’t disassociate himself from this,” Gingrich said. “He’s part of the leadership team. He’s not an observer sitting up in the stands. He’s on the field. It was a collective failure.”

Trump and McConnell have had a relatively low-key, cordial relationship, both during the 2016 campaign and in the early months of Trump’s presidency. Though Trump has occasionally called for the Senate leader to eliminate the legislative filibuster and McConnell has several times said he’s no fan of the president’s tweeting habit, they have otherwise avoided the public conflicts Trump has had with other Republicans.

But this week’s feud opens a new rift at a precarious time for GOP lawmakers, who went home frustrated by their lack of progress and concerned about their ability to pass signature items in the months ahead.

Before departing Washington, many Senate Republicans rejected the president’s calls to continue fighting on Obamacare, signaling a desire to move on to tax reform. Trump also questioned their dealmaking abilities after grudgingly signing into law new sanctions against Russia that passed with all but one GOP vote. Last week, several Republicans unveiled new legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller should Trump attempt to fire him.

Curiously, the public criticism also comes amid several signs of unity between Trump and McConnell. The president endorsed Alabama Sen. Luther Strange in a primary contest next week after groups allied with McConnell spent heavily on Strange’s behalf. And Thursday, Trump announced he is appointing Neil Chatterjee, an energy adviser to McConnell, to chair the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Trump’s tweets may have been an effort to disassociate himself from Congress, and the failure of Republicans’ legislative efforts. Though Trump’s approval rating is underwater -- 37.9 percent approval to 56.7 percent disapproval, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average -- the rating for Congress is much worse, with only 15.7 percent approving and 73.7 percent disapproving.

Still, in countering Trump’s criticism of GOP lawmakers’ Obamacare failure, Gingrich pointed out that 48 Senate Democrats voted against health care reform, representing a 16-to-1 ratio to the three Republicans who sunk the measure, and he suggested the president focus his attention on the other party. He called blaming Republicans “goofy.”

“Conservatives want to put their fire on somebody; take all the 10 senators of the Democratic Party who were in states that Trump carried who voted no,” Gingrich said.

Other Republicans pointed out that attacking McConnell will likely have the opposite effect the president seeks, creating further disruptions in his legislative agenda. The six-term senator is directly responsible for Trump’s most significant win early in his presidency, the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, having stalled filling the vacancy during President Obama’s final months in office, then changing the Senate rules to confirm Gorsuch despite a Democratic attempt to filibuster.

McConnell remains a critical ally for the president moving forward. He would be key to any effort to revive Obamacare repeal, as well as to Republicans’ ability to pass a tax overhaul and an infrastructure bill, the other two measures Trump called for in his tweet.

“This strategy only alienates his Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill that he needs to move his agenda,” said one Republican strategist close to the White House. “The reality is that the president is now part of this process despite his frustrations, and yelling at his Senate quarterback isn’t going to help achieve these wins.”

Alexis Simendinger contributed to this report.