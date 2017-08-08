Remaking the RNC; Tech Talent Pool; Bombing ISIS; Hope & Humiliation

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, August 8, a date demarcating -- in three separate years -- the rise and fall of Richard M. Nixon.

On August 8, 1968, Nixon received his party’s presidential nomination in Miami Beach, Florida.

In his acceptance speech, Nixon tipped his cap to three governors who had opposed him in the Republican primaries -- Ronald Reagan, Nelson Rockefeller, and George Romney – and also invoked the iconic name of Dwight Eisenhower, who was hospitalized that night.

Nixon noted that he’d received such nominations before. The first was 16 years earlier, as Eisenhower’s running mate. Headed by the beloved former five-star general and running under a simple slogan (“I Like Ike!”) that reflected Eisenhower’s popularity, the Republicans would sweep to victory and Nixon would serve two terms as vice president.

Then, as Nixon noted in his 1968 speech, he was chosen as the GOP standard-bearer against John Kennedy in 1960. “This time there is a difference,” Nixon told the cheering Miami Beach delegates. “This time we are going to win. ... I say let’s win this one for Ike.”

Nixon also promised to bring “an honorable end” to the war in Vietnam, return power from Washington to the cities and states, and restore respect for the United States around the world. “My fellow Americans,” he said, “the long dark night for America is about to end.”

At the 1968 Republican Party nominating convention, delegates loyal to George Romney had chanted “Spiro Who?” as Richard Nixon forces put the name of an obscure Maryland governor into nomination as Nixon’s running mate. There was much truth to the Romney loyalists’ taunt. Few Americans outside the Free State had ever heard of Spiro T. Agnew before he was tapped for the No. 2 job. “Ted” Agnew, as he liked to be called, was shocked, too. “I am stunned,” he said. “It’s like a bolt from the blue.”

Once he accepted the post, Agnew found that the job of trying to keep the press honest fell to the president’s sidekick. As it happens, he wasn’t the ideal man for this task. For one thing, he was comically over-the-top as a media critic. Worse, Ted Agnew wasn’t an honest man himself.

Five summers after the “bolt from the blue” put him a heartbeat from the presidency -- a presidency then imperiled by Watergate -- Vice President Spiro Agnew was informed by the Justice Department that he was under investigation by a grand jury probing kickbacks paid by Baltimore County real estate developers to government officials in Maryland.

“That’s a pack of lies, all nonsense,” Agnew told Attorney General Elliot Richardson. “I am not going to take this fall.”

In a press conference on this date in 1973, Agnew was equally defiant, calling the allegations against him “damned lies” and vowing to remain in office.

It was not to be, however, and by the time the president announced exactly one year later, on August 8, 1974, that he was resigning from office, Spiro Agnew was long gone. In a prudent plea bargain, Agnew avoided prison, and the America people were spared the trauma of a prolonged constitutional crisis.

Into the breach strode confident and honest Gerald R. Ford. Rhetorically harking back to Richard Nixon’s August 8, 1968 acceptance speech, Ford uttered his famous and reassuring phrase after being sworn in as the nation’s 38th president.

“My fellow Americans,” Jerry Ford said, “our long national nightmare is over.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com