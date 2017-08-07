Sessions' Task; ICE Age; Bipartisanship at Last? 'Ulysses' Unbound

Good morning, it’s Monday, August 7, 2017. Eighty-three years ago today, a federal appeals court ruled that “Ulysses,” the famous novel by Irish writer James Joyce, was not pornographic. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the vote on a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was only 2-1.

I’ll have more on that book, and that legal case, in a moment.

First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Sessions: FBI Has Stepped Up Efforts to Find Leakers. The attorney general, chided by the president for failing to stop unauthorized intelligence disclosures, says he’s tripled investigations since February, Alexis Simendinger reports.

A Bipartisan Fix for Obamacare -- No Excuses Left. A.B. Stoddard writes that Republicans’ failures should force them to back legislation put forth by the Problem Solvers Caucus.

Our Immigration Policy and Debate: Cold as ICE? In a column, I consider two events last week that underscore America’s fractured immigration system -- and how our broken politics get in the way of solving anything.

Dems' 'Better Deal’: A Bigger, Faster Version of Trump Trade Plan. In RealClearMarkets, Allan Golombek explains this assertion, and why he's complimenting neither Democrats nor the president.

New York’s Tax Mess. Also in RCM, Ray Keating describes the increasingly costly situation in the Empire State.

The Troubling Problem of Kaliningrad. In RealClearDefense, A. Grace Buchholz warns that the Russian port hemmed in by Poland and Lithuania may be the focal point for a dangerous economic and military conflict between Russia and NATO.

A Solution to Surprise Medical Billing. In RealClearHealth, Ronnie Shows proposes an answer to a massive problem occurring in America's emergency rooms.

Newspapers Don't Need Anti-Trust Immunity. In RealClearPolicy, Thomas M. Lenard criticizes a new proposal to allow newspapers to "bargain collectively with dominant online platforms" like Facebook and Google.

What if Nazi Germany Had Built the Atomic Bomb? Ross Pomeroy shares the story of Operation Epsilon, where German physicists were sequestered in a British manor house and spied upon to determine Nazi progress in developing the bomb.

* * *

“Ulysses” was first published not in Dublin, but Paris, in 1922. Literary critics immediately recognized Joyce’s novel as a masterpiece. The question, at least in the British Isles, and here in the States, was when local readers would get to see the book.

It seems beyond quaint, now, but some of its passages were so risqué for the times that censors deemed “Ulysses” obscene, and therefore illegal to publish or import.

There was that masturbation scene, after all, no matter how elegiacally it was described. And others, including the sad, yet humorously sketched, passage in which a drunken Leopold Bloom climbs into his marital bed, only to realize it has recently been vacated by another man.

The author expressed hope that the U.S. would lead the way in freeing his book from the censors' fetters, predicting that when "one half of the English-speaking world surrenders, the other half will follow.” (Joyce did not extend this optimism to his native Ireland, which he feared wouldn’t follow its American cousin until “1,000 years hence.”)

Actually, the book would be widely available in both places by the mid-1930s -- thanks to the creative endeavors of Random House founder Bennett Cerf, an American jurist with the eponymous-sounding name Learned Hand, along with an erudite New York trial judge.

As the Great Depression took its toll on book publishing, along with nearly every other business, Cerf was looking for sure-fire literary hits in the summer of 1934. “Ulysses” certainly fit the bill -- and Random House owned the U.S. rights to publication -- but the trick was getting it past prosecutors.

A magazine excerpt that included some of the novel’s raciest passages had been banned in New York, and its publishers fined. This had, as the phrase goes, a chilling effect -- but not on Cerf, or Random House's legal team, which concluded that they needed to have the courts consider Joyce's entire book before making a ruling.

To salt the audience, so to speak, Cerf took a copy of the Paris edition, pasted glowing reviews by leading literary lights into it, and then hired one of his representatives to bring that copy back from Europe. The plan was to force a legal challenge, but on terms favorable to the publisher.

An unexpected hitch came when Cerf’s man arrived at the New York City customs office on what turned out to be one of the most sweltering days in Gotham history. The beleaguered customs inspector didn't want to even open the suitcase.

“Our agent, frantic, said, ‘I insist that you open that bag and search it,’” Cerf later recalled. “The inspector looked at him as though he were an absolute lunatic, and said, ‘It’s too hot.’”

Finally persuaded to open the suitcase, the customs agent found the book, but was still underwhelmed. "Oh, for God's sake, everybody brings that in," he said. "We don't pay attention to it." At this point, the Random House man made a fuss, a supervisor was called, and the copy of "Ulysses" was turned over the New York district attorney's office.

The case was joined.

One of the reasons the Random House people had been so adamant about pressing their test case that day, no matter the weather, was that they had manipulated the court docket in hopes of appearing before a well-read jurist named John M. Woolsey. Their luck held: Judge Woolsey was assigned to the case.

The prosecution rested on three foundations: First, the book had sexually explicit passages, including Molly Bloom's “un-parlorlike” language; second, it was blasphemous in its treatment of the Catholic Church; third, it was designed to evoke prurient thoughts in readers.

Woolsey didn't buy any of it. He pronounced "Ulysses" a serious work of literature and not pornography, praised the "astonishing success" of Joyce's stream-of-consciousness prose, and asserted the author was only faithfully relating what his characters were thinking. He flatly rejected the prosecution's claim that the book stirred "sexual" impulses.

"Whilst in many places the effect of ‘Ulysses' on the reader undoubtedly is somewhat emetic," Woolsey pronounced, "nowhere does it tend to be an aphrodisiac."

The victory was total, and Random House began assembling printing plates within minutes of the verdict.

There was the matter of an appeal, but that was rendered quickly, also in Random House's favor. I’d be quoting the great Learned Hand this morning, but the judge believed that the case was getting too much press attention so he dragooned his cousin Augustus Hand to draft the opinion. (As Learned Hand biographer Gerald Gunther noted, “Learned would have a hard time producing an opinion devoid of quotable language no matter how hard he tried.")

To be fair, Augustus Hand didn't do a bad job, and the opinion he helped his famous cousin write set in motion a string of jurisprudence that eventually eliminated censorship in this country. But let's leave the last word to Judge Woolsey, who offered the view that making James Joyce pull his punches with regard to his characters' thoughts would have been “artistically inexcusable.”

“In respect of the recurrent emergence of the theme of sex in the minds of the characters,” Woolsey ruled, his tongue somewhat in cheek, “it must always be remembered that his locale was Celtic and his season Spring.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com