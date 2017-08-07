A Bipartisan Fix for Obamacare -- No Excuses Left

Republicans can hide or run, blame, moan or groan, but the idea they can spend or waste any more of the legislative calendar pretending they can pass a health care reform bill without Democrats is now a national joke.

Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell couldn’t dump it all on the Democrats with a straight face, conceding last week: “It’s pretty obvious that our problem on health care was not the Democrats. We didn’t have 50 Republicans.” He tried sounding a more hopeful note to reporters Saturday, saying that, though it’s slim, there’s “still a chance” the Senate could repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. No, Mitch, there isn’t a chance.

Republicans have bolted town to begin their late-summer recess, surely prepared to face headwinds and backlash at home about their decision to walk away from an Obamacare repeal-and-replace plan.

President Trump performed his traditional whiplash dance, demanding a straight repeal, then a simultaneous repeal and replace, then declaring the ACA should be allowed to “implode,” taunting Republicans on Twitter and calling for an end to the Senate filibuster. He is weighing whether to withhold Obamacare payments known as cost sharing reductions, which he has the right to deny after a court ruled last year that the payments are not outlined in law and are therefore illegal unless appropriated by Congress. The deadline for insurance companies to make decisions about rates for 2018 is days away, August 16, with prices contingent upon the payments.

Notably, Senate Republicans aren’t even trying to pretend Trump’s demands matter anymore. They not only pushed back immediately on the idea of ending the legislative filibuster, their leading health reform policy drafter rejected the implosion option outright. Sen. Lamar Alexander, chairman of the Senate committee in charge of health care, encouraged the president to make the cost sharing reduction payments and announced he would hold hearings in September.

“Americans will be hurt” without the payments, which help patients defray costs from rising premiums as well as deductibles, Alexander said. “As the president said, nobody knew how complicated this was,” he told a New York Times podcast. “Well, he may have been the only person who didn’t know that. It’s very complicated. It involves nearly 300 million Americans, many different points of view.”

While Alexander is prepared to broker a bipartisan deal, there are conflicting signals about whether tormented congressional Republicans are, as of now, planning to abandon or embrace another bill to repair Obamacare.

“It’s time to move on,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, expressing the view of Senate GOP leaders. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, who has been working closely with House Speaker Paul Ryan and the White House in preparing for the tax reform push, told the Associated Press Friday, “We’ve pivoted to tax reform and I think we’ve got to stay on that.” But he also told Politico, “It has to come back before the end of the year. ... We have to face it.” Hmm.

And some conservatives will continue fighting against paying the CSRs, which Sen. Ted Cruz termed a “bailout” sought by Democrats -- “the party of the big insurance companies.” Unlike Cruz, most Republicans know they now own much of the outcome on Obamacare and would prefer Trump not intentionally sabotage the markets by canceling the payments.

House Republicans, who took what for some could be an existential risk by voting for a bill that could cost them their seats in next year’s midterm elections, are momentarily relieved not to have failed and are at home telling voters the onus is on the upper chamber.

Yet the House is where the only bipartisan proposal to fill the void originated last week, drafted by 43 Republicans and Democrats in the Problem Solvers Caucus who wrote their bill in secret as the crisis unfolded. The legislation brings the CSRs under congressional oversight and provides mandatory funding for them; repeals the medical device tax; creates a stability fund for those with chronic conditions; raises the employer mandate threshold for providing coverage from 50 employees to 500 and the number of hours that constitute a full-time worker from 35 to 40 per week; and permits the sale of insurance plans across state lines.

The work has been done by the Problem Solvers. Their colleagues need only find some backbone and come to the table. For Democrats, who -- according to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer -- promised to work with Republicans as soon as repeal was off the table, it's time to deliver on that pledge. They know the system is currently unsustainable. For Republicans, they failed going it alone, so a bipartisan fix is no longer an untenable choice.

Bipartisanship on health care won’t necessarily portend the dawn of new era in Congress, or cooperation on tax reform and infrastructure. But it’s a start, and we can hope.