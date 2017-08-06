Our Immigration Policy and Debate: Cold as ICE?

Two unrelated events occurred mid-week that underscored America’s fractured immigration system -- and how our broken politics get in the way of solving anything.

The first happened Wednesday, when two brothers from El Salvador were deported on the very day the younger one planned to start college in North Carolina on a soccer scholarship. Lizandro Claros Saravia came here with his older brother, Diego, when he was 11 years old, but neither he nor Diego had proper papers. Consequently, both boys were adjudged to have entered the U.S. illegally. As deportation proceedings dragged on, they attended school, played sports, and blended into their suburban Maryland community.

In 2012, an immigration judge ruled against them, but they were allowed a one-year stay in 2013. They didn’t qualify for the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program because they hadn’t entered the U.S. before June 15, 2007. Yet neither got into any trouble with the law, so deporting them wasn’t a priority.

The election of Donald Trump changed things. Ironically, the Claros Saravia brothers got on the government’s radar by trying to comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement regulations. Lizandro called ICE officials to say he was headed to Louisburg College and that Diego was planning to accompany him. Could their required annual check-in site be changed from Baltimore to an ICE location near the school? On the contrary, replied the feds. Going away to college demonstrated plans to set down roots. Five days later they were put on a plane to San Salvador.

The same day, President Trump threw his support behind Senate legislation seeking to lower annual immigration numbers with a merit-based system giving preference to those with language proficiency, marketable skills, and who would be unlikely to rely on government assistance programs. Tightening U.S. immigration policies -- legal and illegal – is more popular in the country as a whole than in American newsrooms. This dichotomy was showcased in the White House briefing room during an indecorous clash Wednesday between CNN’s Jim Acosta and Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to Trump.

Before I go delve into their back-and-forth, let me note my own bias. I love immigrants. I love them so much I dedicated my new book to them. Moreover, when I write about this subject, I often gloss over the distinction between legal and illegal immigrants. I’m pro-legal immigrant, and lenient on illegal immigration, too. I applauded Ronald Reagan’s 1986 signing of legislation offering amnesty to nearly 3 million illegals, most of them from Mexico.

Still, there’s a way to discuss these issues with some grace, and then there’s the way the media and our politicians talk about them. When Trump announced his candidacy two summers ago, he infamously characterized Mexican immigrants as “rapists” and drug mules. He proposed then, and many times afterward, to address this concern by building a huge wall on America’s southern border.

So that was the backdrop Wednesday when Miller asked for one last question on his immigration briefing. “What the president’s proposing here does not sound like it's in keeping with American tradition when it comes to immigration,” said Acosta, not exactly asking a question. “The Statue of Liberty says, ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.’ It doesn't say anything about speaking English or being able to be a computer programmer.”

At one point, Acosta then conflated illegal immigration with legal immigration, which set Miller off. “Do you really at CNN not know the difference between green card policy and illegal immigration?” he said.

Acosta then played the race card. “Are we just going to bring in people from Great Britain and Australia?” he said. “It sounds like you’re trying to engineer the racial and ethnic flow of people into this country through this policy.”

Miller termed Acosta’s statement “one of the most outrageous, insulting, ignorant, and foolish things you have ever said.”

The facts are on Miller’s side. English is an official language in 54 countries in the world that send us immigrants, including India, Nigeria, Jamaica, and the Philippines. The legislation being discussed would still allow for immediate family members to come here, while tacking on a preference-based system for the rest. When Miller pointed some this out Acosta, the reporter replied, “You called me ignorant on national television.”

If this seems a minor complaint on the part of someone who injected white nationalism into the debate, such exchanges are a fixture of American political discourse. It’s the logical result of a political culture in which both sides selectively cite factoids to back their positions, while disregarding inconvenient truths, and resorting to name-calling when someone on the other side offers any rebuttal. Accusing Republicans, in general, and Trump, in particular, of racist motives has become a default liberal argument. On immigration, that slander is proffered by those with whom I agree. It’s embarrassing.

Those of us who were proud of our country and our president when Ronald Reagan signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, ought to admit that in one key respect the law didn’t accomplished what it promised. Three decades ago, there were 3 to 4 million people living in the shadows of society. Today, that number is three times as high. If we sign another amnesty bill, will it be 20 million next time? Or 50 million? Smearing those who ask such questions is not a legitimate exercise in self-government any more than it is to call Americans racists because they are worried immigrants are taking their jobs.

Yes, it was appalling when Trump called Mexican immigrants “rapists.” It’s also appalling when the Walt Disney Co. abused the H-1 visa program to fly in foreign workers to supplant American workers – who had to train their replacements. It’s even more appalling when Democratic elected officials use “Sanctuary City” measures that help make Trump’s dystopian vision come true. This happened less than two weeks ago in Portland, Oregon. There, local and state officials have long refused to cooperate with federal immigration authorities—or even follow federal law.

So, when a 31-year-old Mexican drug addict who had been previously deported 13 times while amassing a lengthy criminal record was arrested, ICE filed an immigration retainer asking that the agency be notified prior to his release. Portland officials ignored the request. Two weeks ago, according to prosecutors, Martinez broke into the apartment of a 65-year-old woman, tied her up at knifepoint, raped her, beat her, and stole her car. He was apprehended in a parking garage while attacking another woman, police said.

This is hardly the first such case in a Sanctuary City. Asked for a response, Portland’s mayor and Oregon’s governor stonewalled reporters. The local sheriff put out a statement that seemed to show he didn’t know what an ICE immigration retainer is.

It’s a sorry situation when Democrats are working hard to make Donald Trump look reasonable. Do the American people deserve better? I don’t even know anymore. We voted all these clowns into office ourselves, so maybe not. Me? I’m waiting for a wave of independents to run for office or a third political party to emerge. In the meantime, it would be nice if Lizandro Claros Saravia could be returned to the United States, where he’d continue to play soccer, study hard, spend time with his family, and exemplify the American Dream.