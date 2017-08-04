At Trump Rally, W. Va. Gov. Says He's Defecting to GOP

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's switch to the Republican Party serves as a boon to an embattled President Trump and a blow to a Democratic Party that has hemorrhaged support in state legislatures over the years.

Just nine months after being elected as a Democrat, Justice announced his party change at a presidential rally in Huntington Thursday night. "The Democrats walked away from me," he told the crowd at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. "I can't help you anymore being a Democrat governor."

Justice, a billionaire coal magnate and owner of the luxury Greenbrier resort, is no stranger to party switching. He changed his registration in 2015 from Republican to Democrat in order to run for governor. His victory was hailed as a bright spot for Democrats in an otherwise dismal year. But his abandonment of the party that nominated him marks the rapid partisan realignment of West Virginia and raises new questions about the Democrats' brand in red and rural states.

Yet the party switch may also have more to do with Trump than with the Democratic Party. The governor is close with the Trump family. He has spoken frequently with Eric Trump, who once helped the governor change a tire, and spent a highly publicized day hunting with Donald Trump Jr. in the state. Justice did not endorse Hillary Clinton, and has lavished praise on President Trump in speeches and statements.

"He's a friend. If we give him a chance, he'll really try to help us," the governor said of the president during his state of the state address earlier this year. On Trump's inauguration day, Justice said his state shares a special bond with the new president. "Political party doesn't matter to me. All I want is greatness for West Virginia," he said in a statement then.

Justice's announcement came just hours after Special Counsel Robert Mueller impaneled a grand jury in the Russia investigation, a probe that has cast a shadow over the White House and has irked the president so much so that he has lashed out against his own justice department and key ally, Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The West Virginia governor's party change also comes as the president battles lagging poll numbers and defiance from his own Republican colleagues in Congress. This week, Trump reluctantly signed a Russia sanctions bill that passed with veto-proof majorities in both chambers, tying the president's hands on a major issue. Lawmakers have been crafting new legislation to protect Mueller. And Last week, the Senate voted down a measure to repeal parts of Obamacare, throwing Trump's agenda in flux.

But in West Virginia, there is something of an alternate universe for Trump. The president has a special affinity for the state, which delivered his largest victory on election night. Trump ran 41 points ahead of Clinton, taking 68 percent of the vote and winning every county. Gallup polling shows West Virginia giving Trump his highest approval rating in the country, 60 percent.

The president's visit to Huntington Thursday evening marked his second trip to the state in as many weeks. Last week, he addressed a crowd of thousands of Boy Scouts gathered for the annual jamboree. His speech there garnered criticism from the outside as overly political, and the organization issued an apology to members of the scouting community who had taken offense.

Trump's visit to the state this week was seen as a return to his base of support and a chance to revel in a more favorable spotlight than the one in Washington, as well as to tout the easing of energy regulations. And Gov. Justice's own announcement at the rally gives Trump a boost with Republicans. With Justice’s party switch, Republicans now hold 34 governorships, the most in nearly a century. Democrats now only hold 15 (there is one independent governor).

"It’s no surprise. Democrats are so out of touch, even their governors are abandoning ship," Republican Governors Association spokesman Jon Thompson told RealClearPolitics. "Democrats are no longer welcoming to rural America, and Justice probably felt alienated in his own party."

Justice's announcement apparently came at the surprise of some, including his own staff members, who were unaware of the change, according to reports. And the state party didn't seem prepared. A tweet from the West Virginia GOP earlier on Thursday afternoon slammed Justice.

"Low-Energy @WVGovernor Refuses To Stop Millions Of $$ In Contracts To Companies Who Cheated WV Taxpayers. Sad!"

Democrats attempted to downplay the news by pointing to the fact that Justice was a Republican before he joined their ranks two years ago. Justice has controversies of his own, including millions in unpaid fines owed by his mining operations. The Democratic Governors Association said Justice "deceived" West Virginia voters and suggested the governor might have "cut a deal" with Trump to ease his debts.

Justice ran as a conservative Democrat and spoke fondly of Trump on the campaign trail, but some of his policies hardly endear him to the GOP. He has proposed tax increases as a revenue generator, for example, and has been critical of Republican plans to cut health care spending. He beat his Republican opponent by about seven points in 2016, taking 49 percent of the vote.

In his short address to the Huntington crowd Thursday night, Justice said he would better serve the state as a Republican and noted a kinship between himself and the president. "This man and myself are not politicians. We ran to get something done," Justice said, noting he had visited the White House twice over the past couple of weeks to talk about agenda items. "He has made us, as common, everyday Americans, feel good and feel proud of who we are."

Justice also made a point to dismiss the veracity of the Russia probes. "Have we not heard enough about the Russians?" he said.

The Republican National Committee welcomed Justice back with open arms. "Republicans are working with President Trump to lead America toward a future with fewer burdensome regulations, greater economic stability, and stronger national security," said chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who flew with the president to West Virginia on Thursday.

"Having Big Jim as a Republican is such an honor," President Trump told the crowd. He went on to bash Democrats, saying they have focused on the "totally made-up Russia story" because they have "no message, no agenda and no vision." (Trump, with his new chief of staff John Kelly in attendance, stayed notably disciplined and on script.)

Justice's defection gives Republicans a governing trifecta in the state. It also puts a spotlight on Sen. Joe Manchin, the only Democrat left in the West Virginia congressional delegation, and who is up for re-election next year.

Republicans have lined up to challenge Manchin next year, including Rep. Keith Jenkins, who also switched from Democrat to Republican to run for Congress in the state. He was elected in 2014. Jenkins touted the president's visit in campaign emails that included a picture of himself with Trump. His campaign plans to highlight ways he has supported the Trump agenda and bucked the former administration, while trying to paint Manchin as out of touch with the changing politics of the state.

Manchin, a former governor of West Virginia, is popular there. In a statement Thursday, Manchin insisted he would not join the governor in switching parties.

“I have been and always will be a proud West Virginia Democrat," he said. "I am disappointed by Gov. Justice’s decision to switch parties. While I do not agree with his decision, I have always said that I will work with anyone, no matter their political affiliation, to do what is best for the people of West Virginia.”

Manchin's spokesman told RCP that the senator has not been approached for a job in the Trump administration.

Ahead of Trump's visit, the West Virginia senator released a statement striking a tone of bipartisanship. “There is an opportunity for the President and me to work together, because factions in both of our parties have already started to blame each other if tax reform fails," Manchin said. "Whether it’s finding a balance between the economy and the environment, stopping the war on coal, stopping the bad trade deals that have robbed West Virginians of jobs or the willingness to buck each other’s political party extremes, we have proved we can work together.”

White House correspondent Alexis Simendinger contributed to this report.