Immigration Plan; Flake Doubles Down; All the Right Moves

Good morning, it’s Thursday, August 3, 2017. Today’s “Google Doodle,” as you may have noticed, is a colorful depiction of 20th century film star Dolores del Rio. Born on this date in 1904 in Mexico, she was christened Maria Dolores Martinez Ansunsolo Lopez Negrette.

She was educated at St. Joseph’s Convent in Mexico City, and continued her studies in Europe, taking voice and dance lessons in Spain and France. She was “discovered,” as the phrase went, by Edwin Carewe, a Texas-born Native American film director.

Seeing her dance in Mexico City, Carewe thought she’d be a natural in the movies. In the silent film era, the kind of physical beauty possessed by young Dolores del Rio was highly valued, but it wasn’t enough: This was a medium that also put a premium on graceful movement. And del Rio could dance well enough to hold her own with Fred Astaire, which she did in 1933.

I’ll have more on that -- and why this brilliant performer is relevant to our times -- in a moment.

Dolores del Rio’s first role in Hollywood was a bit part in “Joanna,” an Edwin Carewe 1925 movie. The following year, she appeared in four motion pictures, gaining more screen time as she went along. Her big break came in “What Price Glory?” -- a 1926 rom-com set in France during World War I. Cast as “Charmaine,” the flirtatious daughter of a French innkeeper, del Rio juggles the affections of two American military officers.

“She registers like a house afire,” wrote a critic in Variety. “It is no wonder she had the whole army after her!”

But talkies were coming soon, and what would that mean for a woman who not only looked Latin but spoke in accented English?

In “Singin’ in the Rain,” the screenwriters and cast had great fun poking fun at the mythical Lina Lamont, whose horrid voice and acrid New York accent form a pivot point for the film. Lamont’s character, incidentally, is from Queens, the home borough of our current president. Dolores del Rio, despite her voice lessons in Madrid and Paris, hailed from Durango, Mexico.

As sound was added to films, there was no pretending she was a native-born American, so Hollywood dealt with this “problem,” if you want to call it that, in two ways -- just as it had before the talkies: First, it kept casting her in ethnic roles, which is how she started. Second, she got parts in films set outside the United States. The best of these pictures included “Madame Du Barry,” in which she plays the mistress of King Louis XV, and “Wonder Bar,” also set in Paris, starring Al Jolson and Dick Powell.

Hollywood eventually got the bright idea that it could feature del Rio in a two-piece bathing suit -- a rare sight in the 1930s -- if it set a picture in Brazil. The most notable aspect of “Flying Down to Rio,” however, is that Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers were paired for the first time. One of the memorable scenes in the movie is when del Rio and Astaire dance together to the strains of “Orchids in the Moonlight.”

Eventually, Dolores del Rio became disenchanted with ethnic roles and what the New York Times termed her “glamour-girl image in Hollywood.” She returned to her native country and helped launch the Mexican film industry.

Her best picture might be a haunting tragedy featuring the stoning death of the title character, “Maria Candelaria,” by villagers manipulated by an unscrupulous and predatory man. This Spanish-language film garnered the grand prize at the 1946 Cannes Film Festival. The movie was directed by Emilio Fernandez, a suitor of del Rio’s, who wrote the script outline on napkins in a restaurant, reminding us that art and genius can come from myriad sources, and in unlikely places -- if it is allowed to flourish.

