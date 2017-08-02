Trump Factor in 2018; Malaysia's Role; Cyber Failings; Big Train

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, August 2, 2017. On this date 110 years ago, a rare occurrence took place on a baseball diamond: Someone intimidated the fearsome Ty Cobb. The man responsible for it was still a teenager, a rookie pitcher and, as it happened, a Republican.

His name was Walter Perry Johnson, and he was only 19. Newspaper writers took to calling him “The Big Swede,” even though the Kansas-born Johnson was not Scandinavian. So quiet and polite that he didn’t correct them, Johnson eventually earned another nickname, “the Big Train,” which was more apt.

I’ll have more on Walter Johnson’s initial encounter with Ty Cobb and his long major league career -- along with a brief summary of his shorter political career -- in a moment.

Walter Johnson was born in the autumn of 1887 into a farming family that lived four miles outside the southeastern Kansas town of Humboldt. The large clan -- Walter was the second of six kids -- relocated just after the turn of the century to Orange County, California, where work was plentiful because of the discovery of the Brea-Olinda Oil Field.

Young Walter worked summers in the oil fields, rode horses for fun, and starred in baseball at Fullerton Union High School. After graduating, he hooked on with the Weiser Kids, a sandlot team in Idaho, where he threw so hard a scout from the Washington Senators signed him to a contract. By the end of that summer Johnson was pitching in the majors, where he would excel for the next 21 seasons, setting a raft of records, some of which still stand.

His career spanned the dead-ball era and the live-ball era, but one variable never changed: Walter Johnson's fastball was extremely hard to hit. The great (and greatly troubled) Ty Cobb managed to hit .335 against Walter Johnson in his career, but Cobb said his edge came from his guile. Cobb’s first hit off Johnson -- the first against him by anyone -- came on this date in 1907, and it was a bunt. Over the years, Cobb would also crowd the plate against him, knowing that Johnson feared the carnage his fastball might do, and wouldn't risk hitting Cobb with it.

Although the Georgia Peach, as Cobb was incongruously known, was only one year older than Walter Johnson, when they met on the field for the first time, the Detroit Tigers outfielder was already an established star. At 20, he was in his third big league season, and that summer had established himself as the best hitter in baseball, leading the American League in batting average, total bases, runs batted in, and stolen bases.

But facing Walter Johnson was a new kind of challenge for Cobb, who later remembered it this way:

“On August 2, 1907, I encountered the most threatening sight I ever saw in the ball field. He was a rookie, and we licked our lips as we warmed up for the first game of a doubleheader in Washington.”

Cobb looked out on the mound and saw, as he recalled, “a tall, shambling galoot ... with arms so long they hung far out of his sleeves, and with a sidearm delivery that looked unimpressive at first glance.”

One of Cobb's teammates mooed at the rookie like a cow. Cobb himself yelled out to the Senators’ manager, “Get the pitchfork ready … your hayseed is on his way back to the barn." Then the game started.

“The first time I faced him, I watched him take that easy windup,” Cobb recalled. “And then something went past me that made me flinch. The thing just hissed with danger. We couldn’t touch him. Every one of us knew we'd met the most powerful arm ever turned loose in a ballpark.”

When he retired, the Big Train had amassed 417 wins, more than 3,500 strikeouts, and a 2.17 earned run average. His 110 career shutouts is a record that will never be broken.

Like most Kansans, then as now, Walter Johnson was a Republican. During his playing days, he was pals with Calvin Coolidge and after his retirement he won an election to the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors in suburban Maryland. His father-in-law was a member of Congress, and in the election of 1940, Johnson sought to join him in the House of Representatives.

The man who recruited the former pitcher to run for Congress was then-Minority Leader Joseph W. Martin Jr. In an oral history of the period, Martin related how Johnson struggled to master the art of politics.

“He was an utterly inexperienced speaker,” Martin recalled. “I got some of my boys to write two master speeches for him -- one for the farmers of his district and the other for the industrial areas. Alas, he got the two confused. He addressed the farmers on industrial problems, and the businessmen on farm problems.”

Johnson lost a relatively close race to the incumbent Democratic congressman as FDR was winning his third term. Today, one of Montgomery County’s high schools is named after Walter Johnson. It’s regularly ranked one of the top public high schools in the country, which is entirely fitting.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com