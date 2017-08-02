Buck or Back Trump? For 2018 Hopefuls, a Critical Call

How can the Republican Party sell itself to voters with an agenda in flux, a White House that is often characterized by chaos, and a president who is broadly unpopular and unpredictable?

It depends on which Republican you ask.

Sen. Jeff Flake, one of the most vulnerable Republicans up for re-election next year, would argue that Donald Trump is more albatross than asset, and that the party will ultimately pay a price for this president. The Arizona lawmaker figures voters might reward a profile in courage.

Rep. Evan Jenkins of West Virginia, one of a group of congressmen challenging Democratic U.S. Senate seats in states Trump won, is betting that voters will view the House as the more productive body and the opposing party as the obstruction. Jenkins is one of several Republicans aiming to unseat Joe Manchin in West Virginia, where Trump will visit later this week.

And candidates including Matt Rosendale, Montana’s auditor, plan to lean into their Washington outsider credentials and run as a partner to Trump. In his announcement video, Rosendale described a government full of "insiders, liberals and big spenders," making no mention of the fact that Republicans control Washington. "President Trump and Vice President Pence are fighting back, but they need help," the narrator says in the spot.

In this era of Donald Trump, there is no synchronized playbook for being a Republican. Those running for Congress on the Republican ticket next year are in the process of figuring out a winning strategy, whether that involves shunning the president, embracing him, or walking a tight rope.

"It will probably be a challenging environment for Republicans," said Rob Jesmer, former executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. "It really comes down to having your own brand and sticking to that brand."

Jesmer is among the Republicans holding out hope for legislative accomplishments in Congress before the midterm campaigns begin in earnest. But others in the party are less bullish and are starting to sound the alarms for the GOP. In an op-ed titled "The Republican Party is Dead," Colorado Rep. Ken Buck argues the party has failed to show it can govern.

"But what have we done? Congress passed an omnibus spending bill that betrays our values. A replacement for Obamacare lies dead on the Senate floor," he wrote. "We’ve heard about tax reform but seen nothing yet. Immigration reform is talked about more on Fox News than it is on the House floor."

For his part, Flake is taking aim at both Trump and fellow Republicans. The Arizona conservative has never been a Trump supporter, and is spending this week promoting his new book, "Conscience of a Conservative." In it, he says his party is "in denial" about the president.

"If by 2017 the conservative bargain was to go along for the very bumpy ride because with congressional hegemony and the White House we had the numbers to achieve some long-held policy goals—even as we put at risk our institutions and our values—then it was a very real question whether any such policy victories wouldn’t be pyrrhic ones," he wrote in an excerpt published in Politico. "If this was our Faustian bargain, then it was not worth it. "

Flake is no moderate—he has long championed spending cuts and smaller government, and voted in favor of repealing part of Obamacare last week. But his career in Congress does carry some nuance: he supported President Obama's Cuba embargo and was one of the architects of the Gang of Eight comprehensive immigration bill, for example. And his subdued style stands in stark contrast to Trump's.

The Arizona senator has long been in Trump's crosshairs, as the president has reportedly thought about financing a challenger to Flake in the GOP primary.

But in light of the failed health care bill last week—a major blow to the president's agenda and aura as the ultimate dealmaker—Trump has trained his sights on others in the party. In a series of tweets over the weekend, the president urged Republicans to change Senate rules to require just a simple majority to overcome a filibuster—something most senators in the party oppose. The directive also ignored the fact that the health care vote was conducted through a special reconciliation process that required only 51 votes.

“Our problem on health care was not the Democrats. We didn’t have 50 Republicans," Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Tuesday.

Still, the White House is not assuming any blame. "What's hurting the legislative agenda is Congress' inability to get things passed," press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Some Republicans are more inclined to believe Trump's assessment of the situation than McConnell's. "Donald Trump can turn things around," Jenkins says in a video announcing his U.S. Senate campaign. "But he needs our help."

In West Virginia, Jenkins is painting Manchin, a fixture in the state, as out of step with his constituents and holding up the president's agenda. In addition, Jenkins hopes to capitalize on Trump's strong support in the state.

"There is a feeling of optimism with Trump that voters in West Virginia feel," said Jenkins' campaign strategist, Andy Sere. Jenkins, who switched parties to run for Congress in 2013, plans on highlighting ways he has opposed the Obama administration and has supported Trump's. "The House is the chamber that passed Obamacare repeal," Sere said. "It was the Senate that was the problem."

After the failure of the health care bill in the Senate, House Speaker Paul Ryan suggested his chamber had already done its work and would move on to tax reform. And while Ryan has been critical of Trump in the past—he counseled members to follow their conscience on the GOP nominee in 2016—he released a video Tuesday arguing that it's time for "the wall," referring to the wall planned on the U.S.-Mexican border, a top priority of the president’s.

House members have grown increasingly frustrated with their colleagues in the Senate and will likely feature that sentiment in their campaigns. "We’ve got to deliver more for the country,” Indiana Rep. Luke Messer told RCP's James Arkin in a CSPAN interview. “There’s been a lot done over the last six months, but it’s difficult to get major legislative items through the Senate if you don’t have a full team over there.”

Messer is running for Senate in Indiana, a state Trump won handily and where Pence was governor.

Indiana is one of five red states where Democrats are defending seats. But notably, vulnerable Democratic incumbents haven't crossed party lines yet on legislation, a sign of how little they fear the president.

Another state with a vulnerable Democrat is Montana, where Sen. Jon Tester is up for re-election. Montana is a unique state politically. While voters there overwhelmingly supported Trump, they also re-elected a Democratic governor. Tester has his own brand in the state and has won in difficult years for Democrats before. But a special election earlier this year for an at-large House seat provided interesting clues about the climate there. Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte embraced Trump and was elected, even after assaulting a reporter.

"You're not going to see candidates run against Donald Trump," one Montana Republican operative told RCP.

And in some swing states, Republicans argue that Trump isn't a liability for candidates. "The folks who voted for him are very much behind him. We haven't seen a dramatic shift," said Sarah Anderson, communications director for the Michigan GOP. Anderson added the playbook in Michigan would be to paint incumbent Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow as an obstructionist, while a vote for the Republican candidate will be seen as "giving the president someone else he can count on."

In Pennsylvania, another state Trump flipped to his side in 2016, the strategy is a bit nuanced. Republican Rep. Lou Barletta is expected to challenge Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey. Barletta was an early and ardent supporter of the president and is known in Congress for his hardline stance on immigration. But Casey is making a different calculation, emerging as a vocal critic of Trump.

Meanwhile, Republican incumbents on the House side running in swing districts are working to distance themselves from Trump. Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo has become an outspoken critic of the administration, while adhering to more traditional Republican themes. For some Republicans, the 2018 calculus is much more complicated.

"Here's the big difficulty right now for Republican candidates: It is now Donald Trump's party. Unless they separate themselves in a meaningful way they will define themselves by the tweet of the day," said Florida Republican strategist Rick Wilson, who has long opposed Trump. Candidates who back Trump “are going to be stuck constantly having to play cleanup and have to get up every day and realize that at any moment Donald Trump can send a tweet and blow up their entire campaign."

Wilson says vulnerable Republicans should concentrate on "branding themselves as 'I'm not a Washington Republican, I'm not a Trump Republican, I'm a [name your location] Republican,' and dig into local issues."