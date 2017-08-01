Good morning, it’s Tuesday, August 1, 2017. On this date 102 years ago, the poems of Robert Frost were introduced for the first time to a mass audience in the United States. This priceless gift came to the reading public courtesy of The Atlantic Monthly, a venerable publication, which is about to change ownership.

I hope the new stewards will be as mindful of its legacy as David Bradley has been. But I digress. In the August 1915 edition, The Atlantic published “The Road Not Taken” and two other Frost poems.

The poet was not young at the time -- Robert Frost was born in 1874 -- but he would enjoy a long career despite his late start: At JFK’s inauguration four-and-a-half decades later, Frost was asked to read a poem, and he wrote an original composition for the occasion.

Like any educated New Englander of his generation, Massachusetts Sen. Jack Kennedy knew Robert Frost’s work and had committed some of his verses to heart. In 1958 and 1959, as he foreshadowed his national campaign with visits to states with presidential primaries, Kennedy would sometimes paraphrase a famous Frost stanza as a sign-off at the end of a speech:

Iowa City is lovely, dark and deep

But I have promises to keep

And miles to go before I sleep.

Frost, a crusty old Democrat from the party’s gold-standard days (he once said his first political memory was shouting for Grover Cleveland), returned the favor. On March 26, 1959, at his 85th birthday party at New York’s Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, he was asked whether the cultural influence of New England had been eclipsed.

Although San Francisco-born, Frost bristled at the implication that his adopted home region was passé. “The next president of the United States will be from Boston,” the old man replied. “Does that sound as if New England is decaying?”

Their interest piqued, reporters pressed the poet to name this political paladin. “He's a Puritan named Kennedy,” Frost replied. “The only Puritans left these days are the Roman Catholics. There. I guess I wear my politics on my sleeve.”

Seeing news reports of this encounter, Kennedy penned Frost a letter. “I just want to send you a note to let you know how gratifying it was to be remembered by you on the occasion of your 85th birthday,” wrote the young senator. “I only regret that the intrusion of my name, probably in ways which you did not entirely intend, took away some of the attention from the man who really deserved it -- Robert Frost.”

Kennedy was not just buttering him up. He genuinely believed in Robert Frost’s star power, so much so that when incoming Cabinet member Stewart Udall recommended Frost as an inauguration day speaker, JFK agreed, but only after quipping that the poet would probably upstage everyone there, including the president-elect.

It didn’t work out quite that way on January 20, 1961, as Kennedy’s inaugural address stole the show -- and many shows to come. For his part, before leaving Washington, Frost dropped by the White House to visit the new president and first lady. He presented Kennedy with the signed manuscript of the poem he’d been unable to finish reading at the swearing-in ceremony, along with some advice:

“Be more Irish than Harvard,” Frost said. “Poetry and power is the formula for another Augustan Age. Don’t be afraid of power.”

On January 20, 1961, 86-year-old Robert Frost had trouble seeing in the bright sunshine, despite Lyndon Johnson’s efforts to shield the famed poet’s eyes from the glare. Adding to the confusion, a small electrical fire broke out at the podium. The upshot was that instead of reading a fresh poem he’d written for the event, Frost recited “The Gift Outright,” which he knew by heart.

Robert Frost died in January of 1963, two years and nine days after the JFK inauguration. On October 26 that year, Kennedy spoke at an Amherst College commemoration of the poet. The president began honoring the man by quoting a stanza from “The Road Not Taken.”

Two roads diverged in a wood

And I took the one less traveled by

And that has made all the difference.

Harking back to his own exchange two years earlier, President Kennedy -- who had only a month to live himself -- left future generations of Americans a profound observation about the relationship between art and political power.

“In honoring Robert Frost,” he said, “we … pay honor to the deepest sources of our national strength. That strength takes many forms, and the most obvious forms are not always the most significant. The men who create power make an indispensable contribution to the nation's greatness, but the men who question power make a contribution just as indispensable, especially when that questioning is disinterested, for they determine whether we use power or power uses us.”

