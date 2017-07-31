About Impeachment; 2020 Planning; Going It Alone; Muir's Best Friend

Good morning, it’s Monday, July 31, 2017, another glorious day in Washington, D.C., weather to be cherished in our capital city this time of year. I borrowed one of those phrases, by the way, from John Muir, who used it 148 years ago today while writing in his journal from California’s Sierra Nevada, where he was spending the summer.

“Another glorious day,” wrote the great naturalist, “the air as delicious to the lungs as nectar to the tongue; indeed, the body seems one palate, and tingles equally throughout.”

Known the “father of the National Parks,” Muir emigrated from his native Scotland with his family as a boy, arriving in the American Midwest before his 12th birthday. He worked on his father’s Wisconsin farm until he was 21, attended college for a time, and was temporarily blinded in a factory accident at 29. Once he recovered his sight, Muir gravitated westward.

At 31, he found a way to spend the summer in the Yosemite region, signing on with a sheep herding operation in the summer of 1869. He kept meticulous journals, which he didn’t turn into a book until 1911, many years after he’d spent three days camping in Yosemite with Theodore Roosevelt, co-founded the Sierra Club, and helped awaken a young nation’s conscience with his eloquent appeals to conserve her God-given wonders.

On this date, the journal entry for what would become “My First Summer in the Sierra” concerned itself with the Yosemite chipmunks, “exceedingly interesting little fellows, full of odd, funny ways.”

“They seem dearly to love teasing a dog,” Muir wrote, “coming frequently almost within reach, then frisking away with lively chipping, like sparrows, beating time to their music with their tails, which at each chip describe half circles from side to side.”

As I wrote in this space five years ago, John Muir wasn’t just guessing about how Yosemite’s chipmunks enjoyed teasing dogs. He noted in his journal that he had a “fine Saint Bernard” for company in the summer of 1869. The dog’s name was Carlo, and how he came upon this traveling companion was a nice story of its own -- and one well-told by Muir.

The dog’s master, a hunter, worried that the blistering summer heat in California’s Central Valley would be too much for his favorite animal, and so he asked Muir to take Carlo with him to the high country.

“I think I can trust you to be kind to him, I am sure he will be good to you,” the man said. “He knows all about the mountain animals, will guard the camp, assist in managing the sheep, and in every way be found able and faithful.”

As Muir recalled later: “Carlo knew we were talking about him, watched our faces, and listened so attentively that I fancied he understood us.”

“Calling him by name, I asked him if he was willing to go with me,” Muir added. “He looked me in the face with eyes expressing wonderful intelligence, then turned to his master, and after permission was given by a wave of the hand toward me and a farewell patting caress, he quietly followed me as if he perfectly understood all that had been said, and had known me always.”

