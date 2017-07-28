Repeal Fails; Defying Trump; Manchin's Challengers; G.I. Bill

Good morning, it’s Friday, July 28, 2017. Seventy-four years ago today, Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered a radio address that would profoundly alter the way the U.S. government treated the nation’s military veterans.

Only 17 months into a war that would take two more years to conclude, FDR and other national leaders were already thinking of its aftermath. The end of World War I had produced hardship for veterans, who were given little more than $60 and a train ticket home. A promised “bonus,” as paltry as it was, had not been delivered, generating a 1932 march on Washington that ended with the disturbing sight of federal troops dispersing former soldiers by force.

No one wanted anything like that to happen again, so even before the first American fighting man had landed at Normandy or returned to the Philippines, policy-makers in Washington were considering how 16 million veterans could be absorbed back into a civilian economy when the battles were over.

In a lengthy fireside chat on July 28, 1943, the president outlined the principles for aiding returning veterans: more generous mustering-out pay, unemployment insurance while they looked for work, federal aid for education or job training, government-paid medical care, help getting home loans, and pensions for those wounded in battle or otherwise disabled.

In both houses of Congress, and in both political parties, Franklin Roosevelt found willing partners for his proposals to ease the burden on returning World War II veterans. Officially named the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, it was from the first simply called “the G.I. Bill.”

The first draft of the measure was drawn up in longhand on Mayflower Hotel stationery on December 15, 1943 by Harry W. Colmery, a Kansas lawyer who had previously served as national commander of the American Legion.

On Capitol Hill, the primary sponsor was Democratic Sen. Ernest McFarland of Arizona. McFarland had barely survived a bronchial infection contracted while in uniform during World War I. Army doctors operated on his lungs, saving his life, a debt he never forgot. As part of his recovery regimen, he moved to Phoenix where he practiced law and entered politics.

In early 1944, the House and Senate agreed on the two provisions we think of today as the heart of the G.I. Bill: low-interest loans to buy a home, farm, or business, and subsidies for tuition, books, room and board for those electing to go to college. But the bill almost failed in a conference committee because of a disagreement over its most controversial feature: unemployment pay.

Then (as is true now) voices were raised in concern that paying people not to work was counterproductive -- for them as well as the national economy. Subsequent events would prove these fears misplaced. Although millions of veterans bought homes and went to college, in the booming post-war economy only 20 percent of the money set aside for unemployment payments was ever used.

The college benefits, by contrast, utterly altered national attitudes toward higher education. Once considered a province of the well-to-do, U.S. colleges and universities saw their enrollments explode. By 1947, nearly half of all college students were veterans. By 1950, some 500,000 Americans graduated from college, triple the number who had graduated in 1939. By the time the original G.I. Bill lapsed in 1956, 7.8 million veterans had availed themselves of education or job training benefits.

As for the housing provision, it changed the very look of the country, sparking growth in suburbs and home ownership from New York to California -- particularly in the Golden State and other Sunbelt havens. The Veterans Administration, which administered the G.I. Bill, backed 2.4 million home loans between 1944 and1956. Among the returning veterans who received help buying a house under the bill were Bob Dole, Charles Rangel, Gerald R. Ford, George H.W. Bush, Charles Bronson, and Harry Belafonte.

Ernest McFarland, it can be said, was a victim of his own success: By 1951, he was Senate majority leader, but his home state was changing. Many of those veterans buying their first houses didn’t do it in their old Rust Belt towns. In the military, they had shipped out of sunny ports such as Long Beach, and many gravitated after the war to warmer climes.

In 1952, these newcomers helped put their stamp on Arizona’s politics -- and the nation’s -- by replacing Sen. McFarland with a much-decorated Army Air Force pilot named Barry Goldwater.

One supposes that the irony here is that Goldwater’s ascension as the apostle of small government was, in part, made possible by a very large government program. The other way to look at it is that all the players in this drama -- Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Colmery, Mac McFarland, Barry Goldwater and his fellow 16 million servicemen -- all did their part when called upon by their country.

“With the signing of this bill, a well-rounded program of special veterans' benefits is nearly completed,” Roosevelt said at the 1944 signing ceremony “It gives emphatic notice to the men and women in our armed forces that the American people do not intend to let them down.”

Thus, with a stroke of his presidential pen, FDR ensured that millions of veterans would go to college and buy houses -- and that, following the war, the Great Depression would really be behind us.

