Defiant GOP Lawmakers Make Bad Day for Trump

If President Trump’s efforts to enact a significant agenda with Congress come to naught in 2017, the warnings of implosion might snake back to Thursday.

Republican lawmakers – without mentioning his name – defied the president, challenged his assumptions, ignored his advice and discounted some of his Twitter-delivered threats.

The dissents bubbled to the surface beneath multiple issues simultaneously, suggesting the president is thrashing about with the legislative branch as he demonstrates a willingness to part company with his brethren and continues to invent energy-sapping distractions and discord.

GOP lawmakers are still struggling over health care. Most overwhelmingly back Russia sanctions legislation that would grant Congress broader sway over the administration. And they criticized Trump’s tweeted announcement on Wednesday that the Pentagon would ban transgender soldiers from serving in the military.

Even the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, challenged Trump and the White House by ordering that the existing, Obama-era transgender policy remain in place until the Pentagon, surprised by Trump’s Wednesday tweets, can develop new policy with the West Wing.

“There will be no modifications to the current policy until the president's direction has been received by the secretary of defense and the secretary has issued implementation guidance," Dunford said in his written statement.

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, an avowed conservative, implicitly questioned the merits of the president’s announcement, which was not coordinated with lawmakers on Capitol Hill or with the Pentagon. “Transgender people are people and deserve the best that we can do for them,” Hatch said Wednesday.

The Utah lawmaker is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which will play a major role in writing tax legislation the president hopes to sign before the end of the year. On Thursday, House and Senate GOP lawmakers joined the White House in saying they agreed to abandon a border adjustment tax promoted in the House. But it remained unclear what tax changes the party would promote this fall.

GOP senators struggled with Trump’s entreaties to send him an Obamacare replacement bill (even a modest measure that was neither a repeal effort nor a replacement for existing law was in limbo in both chambers).

Sens. Lindsey Graham, John McCain and Ron Johnson announced they would oppose a fallback “skinny” health care bill that appeared to be the Senate GOP’s last hope to pass something. The trio confused many observers with demands for a conference committee with House conservatives on legislation the senators knew would not become law.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, eyeing the request as a tactic, agreed to a conference if it would smooth over yet another hurdle without making House Republicans cast another Obamacare vote.

“Senators have made clear that this is an effort to keep the process alive, not to make law,” the speaker said. “If moving forward requires a conference committee, that is something the House is willing to do.”

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, the focus of Trump’s Twitter ire because she opposed a Senate leadership-drafted health care replacement bill early this week, said Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke phoned her to complain that her health care votes would be tied to federal benefits delivered to Alaska. Zinke also phoned Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan with similar warnings.

“It was not a very pleasant call,” Murkowski told reporters. The secretary, she added, had warned her, "The president is really disappointed in what he perceives to be your lack of support for health care reform.’"

Murkowski reacted with her own promises to “accomplish good things” for the country – defined by her own views of the Affordable Care Act, and those of fellow Alaskans, she said.

Because Murkowski is the top appropriator and authorizer with clout over the Interior Department, Zinke’s admonishments over health care policy, once publicly described, did not sit well with other Republicans.

Sen. Richard Shelby called Zinke’s behavior “a mistake, always,” because the senators who resisted health care legislation they disagreed with could be the president’s allies on future legislation.

“We vote thousands of times, hundreds of times, OK?” Shelby told RealClearPolitics. “I’ve never threatened anybody because they didn’t vote with me on an issue, because tomorrow we might have another issue.”

Republican lawmakers remain skeptical of Trump’s warm embrace of Russia and are irate about his public flogging of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who upset the president by recusing himself from the ongoing Russia investigations. The president’s interest in whether and how he could fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sent GOP blood pressure skyward because of the political damage that would follow.

Graham warned Thursday that if Trump tries to fire Mueller it “could be the beginning of the end of his presidency,” and he vowed to introduce legislation next week that would build a protective wall around Mueller as he pursues the facts behind Russia’s U.S. election interference last year.

“We need a check and a balance here,” Graham, Trump’s former presidential campaign rival, told reporters.

Any new measure to protect Mueller would have to be signed by the president, so the senator’s plan sounded more like a stern public message than a legislative reality. Graham’s proposal would require judicial review before the special counsel could be fired by the president or any supervisory official at the Justice Department.

Republicans and Democrats have speculated that Trump wants to install a recess appointee as attorney general in August when Congress is not in session, in order to unlock executive power to fire Mueller with a new attorney general who is not recused from the investigation. The prospect has encouraged some lawmakers to discuss ways to adjourn next month without being in formal recess.

The White House has called the prospect that House and Senate members would need to safeguard Mueller during the recess “fake news.”

The search for checks and balances in Congress to challenge Trump, including pending legislation to keep sanctions on Russia, which attracted overwhelming bipartisan support in both chambers, is significant, signaling anxiety about the president’s decisions, his communications, and even the less-than-professional behavior among his publicly feuding advisers and Cabinet officials.

Trump’s new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, told CNN on Thursday, and the New Yorker on Wednesday, that Trump should fire White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus or ask the former Republican National Committee chairman to resign after six months in his role.

He said he believed Priebus was whispering damaging information about Scaramucci to the media, a tactic he described as “leaking,” and which he asserted potentially warranted FBI investigation.

“Reince is a f------ paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” Scaramucci told Ryan Lizza, a Washington reporter and CNN political analyst, after Lizza learned from an unidentified source Wednesday night that Trump and Scaramucci were dining at the White House with a small group of Fox News and conservative media veterans.

Scaramucci said he was also unimpressed with Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, whom he accused during his colorful phone call to Lizza of courting favorable media coverage for himself.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c---,” he told Lizza. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the f------ strength of the president. I’m here to serve the country.”

RCP congressional reporter James Arkin contributed to this story.