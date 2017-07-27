Russian War Games; VA Reforms; FBI Scapegoats

Good morning, it’s Thursday, July 27, 2017. Twenty-one years ago today, an anonymous 911 call was received by an emergency operator in Atlanta during the summer Olympic games. “There is a bomb in Centennial Park,” said the man on the other end of the line. “You have 30 minutes.”

It turned out that authorities had 22 minutes: That’s when a 40-pound pipe bomb packed with screws and nails exploded. It killed Alice Hawthorne, a 44-year-old wife and mother who operated an Albany, Georgia ice cream parlor she named after her daughter Fallon, who was 14 at the time. They were in Atlanta because Fallon wanted to hear a music group performing there, and Alice bought her tickets as a birthday present.

Melih Uzunyol, 40, a Turkish cameraman, was in the city to cover the 1996 Olympics. He rushed toward the site of the bombing, but suffered a fatal heart attack. Scores of people were wounded.

The toll could have been much worse, save for an observant and quick-acting security guard who noticed a suspicious backpack in the park and guided people to safety just before it exploded. His name was Richard Allensworth Jewell, and he was immediately hailed as a hero.

Three days later, however, a story in the Atlanta Constitution turned Jewell’s world upside down. Citing unnamed law enforcement sources, the newspaper identified Jewell as “the focus” of the criminal investigation. This set off a frenzy of news coverage in which Jewell was portrayed as an overweight loser and law enforcement wannabe who wanted to draw attention to himself.

This was untrue and unfair, a monstrous injustice is the only way to think about it, which I’ll explain more fully in a moment.

The only evidence against Richard Jewell -- if one can even call it evidence -- consisted of his being in the vicinity of the crime and an FBI psychological profile projecting the killer as a loner.

Jewell wasn’t really a loner. He was an introvert, and had been unlucky in love, but he was a person who respected the law and was thoughtful and eager to please – and to serve.

As writer Marie Brenner would note in a haunting 1997 Vanity Fair profile of Jewell, the profound irony of his nightmarish experience with the FBI was “a reverence for authority that blinded him to the paradox of his situation.” He particularly revered the bureau and harbored a romanticized view of its investigative abilities. Jewell could scarcely comprehend that he’d become ensnared in the maw of an overly hierarchal agency led by men whose true talent was covering their own asses.

Eric Robert Rudolph, the actual bomber, was captured in 2003 and admitted his crimes, which included other fatal bombings. This domestic terrorist pled guilty and was sentenced to prison. Richard Jewell received apologies and several large sums to settle libel claims, although not one from the Atlanta Constitution, which fought the case in court until Jewell died at age 44 of health problems almost certainly exacerbated by the stress he endured.

After he was exonerated, field agents and senior bureau supervisors alike told investigators from the Justice Department Office of Professional Responsibility that FBI Director Louis B. Freeh oversaw the bombing case personally. So Vanity Fair’s Brenner posed a profound question, one that haunts law enforcement officials -- or should haunt them -- to this day: Don’t the FBI and other government investigative agencies have a duty to protect the privacy of innocent Americans?

Freeh apparently didn’t think so, which meant that it could happen again. And it did. Five years later, the whole sorry spectacle repeated itself in the 2001 anthrax letter attacks.

Again, the investigation was micro-managed directed by the FBI director, a political appointee. Again, the bureau focused on an innocent man. Again, the media amplified the bureau’s bungling instead of questioning it. Again, restitution was eventually paid out to the patsy, in this case former Army bioterrorism expert Steven Hatfill. Again, the man who led the bureau was defiantly uncontrite.

After the real killer in that case, Bruce Edwards Ivins, committed suicide as he was about to be apprehended for his crimes, and after the government paid Hatfill $5.82 million in a legal settlement, the FBI director could not be bothered to walk across the street to attend the press conference announcing the case’s resolution. When reporters succeeded in cornering him, the director was unrepentant.

“I do not apologize for any aspect of the investigation,” he said, adding that it would be erroneous “to say there were mistakes.”

That FBI director was Robert Mueller. Today, he is the special prosecutor investigating the president of the United States. Recent history suggests that no matter what they’re hearing from TV talking heads or reading based on selective leaks to the media, Americans would do well to keep their minds open until the facts of the case are presented -- and subject to scrutiny -- in open court.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com