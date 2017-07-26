Republicans Mull Prospect of Sessions' Ouster

President Trump’s latest round of pointed, public attacks against Attorney General Jeff Sessions has freshly rattled Capitol Hill Republicans, who unleashed a flood of praise for their former colleague and discouraged a shake-up.

But the president’s fixation on knocking Sessions is also forcing Republicans to seriously consider how they would manage the political fallout should Trump decide to fire his AG or push him to resign.

Trump continued to dangle that possibility Tuesday, saying in a Rose Garden news conference that he remains “very disappointed with the attorney general.”

“We will see what happens,” Trump added. “Time will tell.”

His remarks followed a New York Times interview last week in which the president first raised his misgivings about Sessions, rooted in the attorney general’s decision to recuse himself from any investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. The president continued to vent Monday and Tuesday, with a series of tweets characterizing the former Alabama senator as “beleaguered” and questioning his “VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes.”

Those sentiments “would have been better conveyed in a private conversation or through intermediaries to get that message to the attorney general,” said Rep. Steve King, an Iowa Republican who has been a vocal supporter of the president.

Even before Trump would continue to diminish his attorney general into Tuesday afternoon, including remarks to the Wall Street Journal, King worried that Trump was making a mistake by continuing to publicly bash Sessions.

“He’s digging a hole deeper,” King said of the president, “rather than letting it drift into the rearview mirror.”

King and other Republican lawmakers, including senators and House members from across the political spectrum, on Tuesday defended Sessions and warned about the potential consequences of his dismissal. But, as Session’s job seemed to hang in the balance, those same Republicans were only beginning to consider what they might say or do should the president fire his attorney general or pressure him to resign.

“The president and the president’s agenda are far better off with Jeff Sessions as attorney general,” said King, “and if something happened to push Jeff Sessions out of that job, the highest quality people who would be worthy of that task will be very cautious about stepping up.”

He added, “Why would a high-quality individual take that job if they’re going to be so vulnerable?”

A counterpoint to concerns about a potentially contentious nomination process to replace Sessions might be Christopher Wray, the president’s choice to succeed fired FBI Director James Comey. Wray appears on an easy path to confirmation by the Senate despite the intense controversy that surrounded Comey’s ouster.

But if the president’s snap decision to fire Comey was met with stunned disapproval by many congressional Republicans, a move to oust Sessions would likely mark a new level of incredulity and worry on Capitol Hill. It is not clear, however, whether that heightened concern, including for the fate of special counsel Robert Mueller’s election investigation, would lead Republicans to reprimand the president – or act further.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, predicted “there would be a lot of resistance and criticism” among Republicans if Trump were to fire Sessions or push him out, “just knowing how my Republican colleagues are reacting to the threat.” But Blumenthal couldn't predict yet whether such an ouster would bring about a more forceful GOP response than that.

“I think they’re still grappling with the possibility and not yet dealing with the likelihood,” Blumenthal said. “I think they’re trying to wrap their heads around that it might happen.”