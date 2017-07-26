GOP Plan Fails; McCain's Moment; Whither Sessions; Truman and Congress

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Seventy years ago today, President Truman signed legislation that would add lasting luster to his legacy. The National Security Act of 1947 brought into existence the United States Air Force, the office of secretary of defense, the National Security Council, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Harry Truman had sent this sweeping reorganization plan to Capitol Hill in February. But when it arrived back at his desk, he signed it without fanfare -- without comment, in fact -- while aboard on “The Sacred Cow,” the C-54 Skymaster aircraft that was the precursor to Air Force One. July 26, 1947, as it happened, was a melancholy day for the 33rd U.S. president.

He was on the airplane because his mother had died earlier that morning. He was flying home to Missouri in somber silence. Later, Truman would write that he saw “Mamma” once last time during that flight: She came to him in a dream and told him, “Goodbye, Harry. Be a good boy.”

Harry S. Truman was a dutiful son, but he did not always follow his mother’s advice to be “a good boy.” He could be caustic and partisan and would run for re-election in 1948 in a bitter campaign in which he positioned himself, dubiously, in opposition to a “Do-Nothing Congress.”

This was nonsense, which Truman understood better than most. Besides revamping the country’s entire national security apparatus, the 80th Congress passed Taft-Hartley (which Truman opposed, but happily employed), the Presidential Succession Act, and the 22nd Amendment (restricting presidents to two terms) -- while funding every element of the Truman Doctrine, including the Marshall Plan. If they'd done only the Marshall Plan, it would have been a record of notable congressional action.

“It’s astounding the things that Congress accomplished,” congressional scholar Michael Robinson told me several years ago. “It’s a complete crock to call it a 'Do-Nothing' Congress. And Truman knew it.”

Truman knew other things, too. For one, he knew that the shameful way returning black military veterans were treated in the Deep South after fighting a world war against racist and fascist regimes was an intolerable injustice and a stain on America’s image.

And on this date in 1948, a year to the day after Martha Ellen Young Truman passed away, her eldest son signed a simple, 405-word executive order ending segregation in the U.S. armed forces. With a presidential nod to the brave actions of black servicemen in World War II, which I wrote about yesterday, Truman’s edict began this way:

“WHEREAS it is essential that there be maintained in the armed services of the United States the highest standards of democracy, with equality of treatment and opportunity for all those who serve in our country's defense … it is hereby declared to be the policy of the President that there shall be equality of treatment and opportunity for all persons in the armed services without regard to race, color, religion or national origin. This policy shall be put into effect as rapidly as possible, having due regard to the time required to effectuate any necessary changes without impairing efficiency or morale.”

Truman’s decisiveness in this area was a stark contrast not only to his predecessor, but also to three recent U.S. commanders-in-chief who bobbed and weaved on the issue of gays in the military until long after public opinion had passed them by. On this date, Harry Truman not only did his mama proud, he also lived up to the famous sign on his desk.

