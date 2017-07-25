GOP's Risk Factor; West Wing Closure; Pentagon Frustrations; Courage Under Fire

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, July 25, 2017. On this date in 1943, the United States Navy launched a new ship, a destroyer escort named USS Harmon. The warship was the first in the nation’s fleet to be named after an African-American. His name was Leonard Roy Harmon, a native of Cuero, Texas. Harmon enlisted in the Navy in June of 1939, two-and-a-half years before the attack on Pearl Harbor, and was assigned to the USS San Francisco.

At the time, all branches of America’s wartime armed forces were segregated to one degree or another. Leonard Harmon was assigned to the mess hall.

As aficionados of American history -- and American movies -- know, the name usually associated with exposing the injustice (and folly) of erecting barriers to minorities in the military is Dorie Miller. Another Texas native, Miller enlisted the same summer as Harmon. Miller also was assigned to mess duty, but Providence had other plans for him.

In late autumn of 1941, Dorie Miller was officially a cook 3rd class while assigned to the kitchen aboard the USS West Virginia. A star football player in Waco, he was well-built and athletic; in fact, he was the ship’s heavyweight boxing champion. On the morning of December 7, 1941, the ship was anchoring in Pearl Harbor, and Miller had just served mess and was collecting laundry when all hell broke loose.

When the Japanese attack started, Miller dropped the laundry basket and headed, as he had been trained to do, for his battle station -- only to find it destroyed. He was carrying wounded sailors to safety when an officer ordered him to the bridge where the captain lay mortally wounded. Miller spontaneously manned a .50-caliber anti-aircraft gun -- a weapon he was not been trained to operate -- and began blazing away.

This show of bravery impressed Hollywood, which incorporated a Miller-like character into the 1943 movie “Crash Drive” (and later into a 2001 film, “Pearl Harbor,” with Cuba Gooding Jr. playing Miller). Not coincidentally, Miller’s heroics made an impression on Ronald Reagan, who often used the story to illustrate how African-Americans had demolished negative stereotypes, thereby obliterating any conceivable rationale for Jim Crow.

Miller's courage also impressed the U.S. Navy brass. In May of 1942, he received the Navy Cross, which Adm. Chester W. Nimitz personally presented to Miller aboard the USS Enterprise.

“This marks the first time in this conflict that such high tribute has been made in the Pacific Fleet to a member of his race,” Nimitz said that day. “And I'm sure that the future will see others similarly honored for brave acts.”

This was a prescient observation. Six months later, during the Battle of Guadalcanal, Mess Attendant Harmon assisted in evacuating and caring for the wounded. Exposing himself to enemy gunfire while attempting to protect a shipmate, Leonard Roy Harmon was killed in action on Nov. 13, 1942. He, too, was awarded the Navy Cross, but this was a posthumous medal.

The ship that bore his name launched on this date, July 25, in 1943 at a Bethlehem Steel shipyard in Quincy, Massachusetts. She would do her namesake proud: Assigned to the southwest Pacific area, the USS Harmon participated in the January 1945 landings at Leyte Gulf, and in March of that year she operated off Iwo Jima.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com