Health Care Follies; Burr's Courage; Scaramucci in Charge; Rage in Detroit

Good morning, it’s Monday, July 24, 2017. It was also a Monday, 50 years ago today, when the riots that erupted in Detroit descended into arbitrary and lethal violence. The first killing occurred in the early hours of July 24, just after midnight, with the fatal shooting of a looter. Twenty-four hours later, the death toll for that single day reached 14 when a sniper took the life of Detroit firefighter Carl E. Smith.

By the time the rioting was controlled, 43 people were dead, hundreds injured, and the fifth largest American city was wounded in ways from which it has never fully recovered.

I'll have a further word on Detroit in the summer of 1967 in a moment.

* * *

* * *

Before the flames and gunfire erupted in Detroit in late-July of 1967, “race riots,” as the media and political establishment called them, had afflicted Los Angeles in 1965, Cleveland in 1966, and earlier that month, Newark, N.J. It was for this reason that President Lyndon Johnson appointed a commission to study what was happening in America’s cities -- even before the fires in Detroit had been quelled.

The following year that commission, headed by Illinois Gov. Otto Kerner Jr., revealed to white America what any black resident of Watts, Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, Newark and any of a hundred cities in this country could have told them: that our country was “moving toward two societies, one black, one white -- separate and unequal.” Unless things changed, the Kerner Commission warned, America would soon experience a “system of apartheid” in its major cities.

In recent years, it’s become fashionable in progressive circles to refer to the Detroit riots as the “Detroit Rebellion.” This is too glib: It romanticizes some very ugly and lethal behavior. But the political dimensions of what took place in Detroit 50 years ago this week cannot reasonably be denied.

When Detroit’s approximately 1 million whites went to bed on Saturday night, July 22, could they have known what was about to happen in their city? No, but the point is that perhaps they should have. At 3:35 a.m. that night -- Sunday morning, technically -- two black Detroit undercover police officers tried to enter an after-hours drinking joint known in local parlance as “a blind pig.”

They were denied entrance, which fueled suspicions from backup officers waiting in their paddy wagon. The place was raided by officers expecting to find a half-dozen patrons drinking or gambling in an unlicensed establishment. Instead, a well-attended party was taking place and the arrests in the sweltering heat took hours, drawing a crowd of onlookers.

If it seems in hindsight an odd use of police resources to treat peaceful patrons committing a misdemeanor in this fashion, well, it seemed that way at the time to people in the neighborhood. But it would prove incendiary. The crowd, which initially directed good-natured jeers at the arrestees, turned surly. A bottle was thrown at a white police sergeant, probably by the blind pig owner’s son. The sergeant wasn’t hit, but that bottle begat others. By day’s end, the bottles turned into bricks, then Molotov cocktails, and eventually sniper fire.

By the middle of the second game of the Sunday double-header against the New York Yankees, fans at Tiger Stadium looking past the left-field stands could see smoke from fires burning on Pingree Street. By that time, Gov. George Romney had called in the National Guard.

It was too little, too late.

“We could hear and feel bullets,” Isaiah “Ike” McKinnon recalled in a special program presented by C-SPAN’s American History TV over the weekend. McKinnon was a young Detroit police patrolman when the riots broke out. He would rise through the ranks, becoming police chief and deputy mayor before his recent retirement.

That C-SPAN program was hosted by the Detroit Free Press, which has produced exceptional coverage of the 50-year anniversary of the events, including this timeline. It’s impressive work, featuring a noble historical cameo by a young congressman, a U.S. Army veteran named John Conyers. “Be cool,” he urged crowds of people. But it was hot that day, and about to get much hotter.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com