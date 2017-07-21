Subpoenas at the Ready; GOP Predicament; Waste Not, Want Not; Papa's Prose

Good morning, it’s Friday, July 21, 2017. On this date in 1899, in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park, a physician named Clarence Hemingway went to the front porch of his house and blew merrily on his cornet. Thus did Dr. Hemingway announce to the world -- or at least to his neighborhood -- the arrival of his second child, a boy, whom he named Ernest Miller Hemingway.

Later, Ernest Hemingway would call the predominately Protestant and upper-middle-class place of his birth a town of “wide lawns and narrow minds.” Yet he learned to love reading and writing there, and his father taught him to fish and hunt and think for himself at their cabin in Northern Michigan.

In a moment I'll have more on this iconic American writer, who appears in my new book, "ON THIS DATE: From the Pilgrims to Today, Discovering America One Day at a Time."

Eschewing college, young Ernest Hemingway landed a writing job on the Kansas City Star, tried to enlist when the United States entered World War I, and when poor eyesight kept him out of the Army, he volunteered to drive Red Cross ambulances at the front. Weeks later, he was wounded by a mortar round while handing out supplies in the trenches. An Italian soldier beside him was killed and another’s legs were blown off. Hemingway was riddled with shrapnel and knocked out.

In 1932, when he was the most famous novelist in the world, Hemingway wrote a nonfiction book, “Death in the Afternoon.” Ostensibly, it was a defense of bullfighting, but it was also a defense of his own spare literary style.

“If a writer of prose knows enough about what he is writing about he may omit things that he knows and the reader, if the writer is writing truly enough, will have a feeling of those things as strongly as though the writer had stated them,” he explained.

Hemingway was open about where he got those ideas: from working in a newsroom. The Kansas City Star was known for insisting that its reporters write short sentences in brief, compact paragraphs, with active verbs that conveyed immediacy, clarity, and authenticity.

“Those were the best rules I ever learned for the business of writing,” he would explain later. “I’ve never forgotten them.” In Paris after the war, he would join ranks with a rebellious postwar cohort, including Ezra Pound, James Joyce, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Gertrude Stein.

In “The Sun Also Rises,” his first novel, Hemingway popularized Stein’s phrase “the lost generation.”

But the author had a less apocalyptic view of the times he lived in. In a letter to Max Perkins, his editor in those early days, Hemingway said he thought the novel’s characters were “battered” by life perhaps but not “lost.” The very point of “The Sun Also Rises,” he added, wasn’t that world war had left a lost generation, but rather that “the earth abideth forever.”

