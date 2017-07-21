Repeal Vote Puts Congress' Neck, Not Trump's, on the Line

Getting rid of Obamacare was one of Donald Trump’s key campaign commitments. Several Republican senators said this week they would not vote to support various forms of dealing with the controversial law. Political commentators have construed the announcements as another indictment of the president’s leadership. Yet this interpretation ignores the fact that congressional Republicans have built their majorities on promises to repeal the Affordable Care Act. If they fail, it’s not Trump who will be blamed by voters.

This reality is driving Senate Republican leadership’s insistence on voting on some type of Obamacare legislation next week. Earlier this week, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s announcement that the Senate was going to move on from repeal-and-replace to just repeal was subsequently overshadowed by three senators saying they would not vote for the latter—Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

In light of these pronouncements, McConnell’s subsequent insistence that there will still be a health-care vote of some sort next week appears somewhat mysterious. Yet there is a method to the madness. Voting on repeal alone is a new option. This Solomonic dividing of the GOP’s repeal-and-replace strategy is both the smartest move that party leadership could make and the only way to nudge holdouts. It’s a form of public negotiation with the caucus. Two of the three official “no” votes on repeal only—Murkowski and Capito—voted in 2015 to do exactly that. The difference then was that with Barack Obama in the White House, there was no chance of repeal actually happening. Indeed, Obama vetoed the bill and Republicans lacked the votes to overturn it.

These lawmakers’ newfound recalcitrance already has some on the far right talking about hypocrisy and primary challenges.

The come-hell-or-high-water stance by leadership tells Murkowski and Capito in particular that they will not be protected from the appearance of flip-flopping. “Historically, the Senate leader protects his colleagues from tough votes. He is forcing this tough vote on the people who talk out of both sides of their mouths,” one former McConnell staffer tells me.

Meanwhile, the president’s critics are poised for a replay of the springtime fumble in Trump’s first pass at tackling Obamacare. He earned criticism then for appearing to lack understanding of what it would take to deal with the boondoggle, famously saying at a meeting of governors, “Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated.”

Inside-the-Beltway types are trying to cast the cat-herding in the Senate in the same light, saying it is the result of Trump being unable to wrangle allies on the hill. But this is an entirely different situation. Trump will not be embarrassed by a failure in the Senate. The average voter will see this as a failure of the Congress, particularly the typical Trump supporter who, fairly or unfairly, is more likely to view McConnell with suspicion for letting Obamacare happen in the first place.

Furthermore, the dance that Trump and McConnell are doing shows a high level of coordination. The president tweeted Monday that they should just move to repeal, and McConnell made a statement to the same effect shortly afterward. They are in sync. As McConnell said on the Senate floor yesterday, “Nobody could have been more involved in this effort than the president, the vice president and his entire team. Numerous phone calls, meetings—they’ve been all in, and I want the president and his entire team to know how much we appreciate their deep involvement in this and their commitment to getting an outcome.”

His public praise is a deliberate signal that elephants in the White House and the Senate are a team, a message that Trump flirts with as it suits him.

The best-case scenario at this point may very well be a repeal-only vote. That way Republicans get credit with voters for coming through on their promises, Trump gets something to tout, and the conference gets two more years to try to come up with a replacement plan they can pass.