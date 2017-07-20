Tax Reform Obstacle; Voter Fraud; Mattis' Tech Focus; Man on the Moon

Good morning, it’s Thursday, July 20, 2017. Forty-eight years ago today, on their fourth day in space, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, and Michael Collins made final preparations toward accomplishing the goal President Kennedy had set eight years earlier -- and that human beings had dreamed of for millennia.

At 4:18 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time, the landing vehicle known as Eagle, with Armstrong and Aldrin aboard, separated from the command module and began its historic descent to a place on the moon’s surface named the Sea of Tranquility. At the completion of this cosmic event, Armstrong radioed back to Mission Control in Houston a simple four-word message that became an iconic expression in the American language: “The Eagle has landed.”

“The Eagle has landed” has a nice ring to it, but the line Neil Armstrong hoped would inspire the world fell a little flat owing to a minor lapse. “That’s one small step for man,” he said as he stepped onto the moon’s surface, “one giant leap for mankind.” Only later did Armstrong realize that he’d inadvertently omitted the article “a” in front of “man” -- a one-letter word that gave the sentiment its cosmic meaning.

A meticulous U.S. Navy combat aviator, test pilot, and scrupulously thorough astronaut, Armstrong could hardly believe when he returned to Earth that he’d made such a significant, if tiny, omission.

But his slip served as a reminder that those were human beings up there, and that despite their fallibilities, Americans had met John F. Kennedy’s 1961 challenge of sending astronauts to the moon and returning them safely by the end of the decade. The lunar landing underscored other truths as well: that despite budgetary limitations, exploration is in Americans’ DNA. Also, that history is unpredictable, as JFK had been gone for more than five years by then. His successor signed civil rights legislation as part of a larger social movement that caused many people to question the expense of space exploration when so much still needed doing on Earth.

As for Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, after taking that “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” on this date, more immediate concerns occupied their attention. They explored the moon’s surface, planted a U.S. flag, performed a few rudimentary scientific experiments, left a plaque saying that earthlings had come in peace, and spent the night on the moon’s surface, the first human beings to do so.

The next morning, they headed back to the Columbia command module and the long ride home to their capsule’s July 24, 1969, splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

