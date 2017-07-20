GOP Rep. Messer Blames Senate for Inaction, Mulls Bid

Indiana Rep. Luke Messer, a member of Republican leadership in the House and potential 2018 Senate candidate, wouldn’t commit to a run for the upper chamber Thursday, but said he’s frustrated by Senate inaction on GOP legislative priorities.

Messer, in an interview for C-SPAN’s “Newsmakers” program, said he and his House colleagues are upset this week at the Senate’s apparent failure to corral enough votes to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“There are a majority of senators who have promised the American people that they would repeal Obamacare and replace it with something better,” Messer said in the interview. “My House colleagues, we’ve passed a bill. We sent a bill to the Senate that does that, and so far we’ve gotten crickets. We’ve gotten noting and that’s not acceptable.”

Yet despite his frustration with the upper chamber, Messer is considered likely to run for a spot in the Senate next year. Indiana’s Joe Donnelly is up for re-election and is considered one of the more vulnerable Democrats next year after President Trump won the state by 10 percentage points.

The three-term congressman declined to say whether he would run, noting he and his family would make that decision “in the coming days and weeks.” But he said the current crop of Senate Republicans isn’t getting the job done.

“Right now, we’re not where we want to be as a Republican leadership team. We’ve got to deliver more for the country,” Messer said. “There’s been a lot done over the last six months but it’s difficult to get major legislative items through the Senate if you don’t have a full team over there.”

Messer isn’t the only House Republican interested in challenging Donnelly, however. Rep. Todd Rokita is widely expected to run as well, which could set up a brutal primary next year -- Rokita and Messer have already traded criticisms in recent weeks, though neither is an official candidate and the primary isn’t until May 2018.

Messer said he’s spoken to Vice President Pence, the former congressman and governor from Indiana, about the race, though he declined to give specifics on what the two discussed. Messer holds Pence’s old congressional seat, and Pence’s brother is on Messer’s finance committee.

“Certainly I’ve had some brief conversations there,” Messer said. “I appreciate his private counsel and I’ll leave it at that.”