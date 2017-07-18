Senate GOP's Obamacare Repeal Fails to Muster Support

Enough Senate Republicans rejected plans Tuesday to simply repeal the Affordable Care Act, thus dooming their party’s health care bill and any chance to undo the law that they have campaigned against for the better part of a decade.

The insufficient support for repeal alone comes after months of negotiations, false starts and intra-party fighting over legislation that has left Republicans frustrated and, in some cases, questioning their ability to govern. When it became clear Monday night that their replacement plan couldn’t pass, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that they would proceed with a vote to repeal the measure with no replacement set in place. By early Tuesday afternoon, it was apparent there was enough Republican opposition to sink that plan as well – likely ending their long quest without even debating it on the Senate floor.

“It’s pretty clear that there are not 50 Republicans, at the moment, to vote for a replacement for Obamacare,” McConnell said in a press conference Tuesday.

Given that reality, Republican senators began to seriously consider Tuesday something that only two weeks ago McConnell had used as a threat: working with Democrats to shore up the troubled Affordable Care Act. Multiple senators said Tuesday they hoped health care would be moved into committees, something that was bypassed as they negotiated the replacement legislation mostly behind closed doors. Sen. Lamar Alexander, chairman of the Senate’s health committee, said that regardless of how the repeal vote went, he would hold hearings in the coming weeks to explore ways to stabilize the health care market.

Democrats, for their part, had remained unified in their opposition to GOP plans, and were jubilant at the apparent failure to unwind the health care law. They reiterated calls for a bipartisan approach to fix the problems with the individual insurance market.

“We need to hit the pause button, stop in place for right now, pivot next week,” said Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware, who noted he’s been having conversations with multiple Republicans on a path forward. “The pivot would be for the administration to stop destabilizing the exchanges and for us to begin stabilizing them.”

Before that effort takes place, however, McConnell said the Senate will vote on a measure simply repealing key portions Obamacare, something the Republican Congress passed in 2015, forcing a veto from President Obama. McConnell’s chief lieutenant, Sen. John Cornyn, said he expected that vote to take place this week. Fifty-one current Republican senators voted for that measure two years ago, but Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said they would not vote to open debate on it this time around. Rob Portman of Ohio also expressed opposition to a limited-repeal-only measure, and Susan Collins – who voted against the 2015 repeal – said she would vote against it again this year.

Some GOP senators expressed frustration with those who now oppose the measure, suggesting it was hypocritical for their colleagues to reverse field on something they supported two years ago, when it was clear it would not become law.

“They’re going to have to go home and explain why they used to be for it and now they’re no longer for it. That’s a big change in people’s opinion,” said Rand Paul – though the Kentucky senator himself advocated against repealing without a replacement at the start of this year. “There’s some variation of repeal, certainly, that must pass, or these people really don’t believe anything they said.”

If the limited repeal vote fails, it will end a nearly three-month-long process in the chamber to craft a measure that could reach the president’s desk. For Senate leaders, negotiating the bill was an ever-shifting puzzle of competing interests. In the end, some lawmakers opposed the measure because they believed it cut Medicaid too much, particularly those from states that expanded the program under Obamacare or are dealing with opioid addiction crises. At the other end of the spectrum, conservative Sen. Mike Lee opposed it because it left in place certain taxes and didn’t do enough to lower premiums or give flexibility from Obamacare regulations.

There was also ample frustration with the process – Sen. Ron Johnson even accused McConnell of a “breach of trust” Monday for, he said, telling some senators that long-term Medicaid cuts that were a conservative priority would not ultimately take effect.

Lee and Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas announced their opposition Monday night while some of their colleagues were dining with President Trump, discussing the path forward on health care.

“We don't know what conversations go on between individual senators,” Moran said Tuesday, calling for a more thorough legislative process. “A hearing is a public process, and reporters write about what witnesses said, what members of Congress, what senators said, and you get a better chance to analyze where all of this is coming together or where it’s all falling apart.”

Senate leaders made clear on Tuesday their disappointment with their colleagues who opposed the measure.

“It was disappointing because we need to at least get on the bill so that people can offer their amendments and suggestions for how to improve it,” said Cornyn, who was among those dining with Trump Monday evening. “To not get on it is disappointing, to say the least.”

Sen. John Thune, another member of leadership who was at the White House Monday, added: “I think we just had a lot of people who didn’t want to get to yes or in this case were letting the perfect become the enemy of the good.”