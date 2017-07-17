Dems & Health Care; 'Treason'-mongers; Kushner's Clearance; Walt's World

Good morning, it’s Monday, July 17, 2017. All week, I’ll be highlighting historic anniversaries that appear in my new book, “ON THIS DATE: From the Pilgrims to Today, Discovering America One Day at a Time.” It’s a labor of love that, as many of you know, originated with this daily newsletter.

The official publication date is tomorrow, so if you haven’t ordered a copy, it can be done with a click of the mouse. That’s shameless self-promotion, I know. It’s also a play on words: The book chapter I’m referencing today spotlights an event that occurred exactly 62 years ago, when a house built by a mouse opened its doors.

Actually, the house was a theme park and it was opened by Walt Disney, who began sketching out his idea for it after being disappointed by the dearth of imagination at the local amusement parks where he took his two daughters. Disney had a grander dream, one with a dual mission of providing education and entertainment. He envisioned an 11-acre park across the road from his Burbank studios. After Burbank’s city planners shocked him by refusing to approve the zoning, Disney drove south where he discovered a place that reminded him of his native Midwest.

I'll have more on Disneyland's opening, and the future president who emceed that event, in a moment.

The post-World War II migration to California was bursting Los Angeles at the seams, but only 25 miles south of that city’s congestion, Walt Disney found the Orange County hamlet of Anaheim.

Now California’s 10th largest city, Anaheim was then the same sleepy agricultural town it had been for a century. Founded by German farmers, its name derived from the local river, the Santa Ana, and the German word heim, which means “home.” This home by the river had fewer than 15,000 souls when Walt Disney bought 160 acres of farmland and orange groves.

Disney quickly wished he’d purchased even more, a mistake he did not repeat a decade later in central Florida. On this date, though, Disneyland opened its doors for the first time. Things did not go smoothly at first.

“Uncle Walt” and his crew were hardly prepared for the 33,000 guests, many with forged tickets, who arrived at what was supposed to be an invitation-only soft launch. One woman’s high-heeled shoe got caught in Main Street’s still-solidifying asphalt. A gas leak in Fantasyland meant all attractions in that area of the park had to be closed. Other rides simply broke down. So many patrons boarded Mark Twain’s steamboat that it nearly capsized. The park’s concession stands ran out of food and drink. Visitors on that terrifically hot day looked in vain for drinking fountains, which had yet to be installed.

Local news accounts documented all these glitches. A dismayed Walt Disney would refer to the debut for years afterward as “Black Sunday.” Yet many of the guests simply glimmered with joy, and Southern Californians watching accounts of the opening on television were excited by what they saw.

Disneyland's July 17, 1955 dedication, hosted by Hollywood fixtures Art Linkletter, Bob Cummings and Ronald Reagan, is viewable on YouTube. (Linkletter introduces Reagan at about the 3:50 mark, with a buoyant “Ronnie Reagan, come on in!”) With that, the show was off and running. So was Disneyland.

“For all who come to this happy place, welcome!” Walt Disney proclaimed that day. “Disneyland is your land. Here, age relives fond memories of the past. And here youth may savor the challenge and promise of the future. Disneyland is dedicated to the ideals, the dreams, and the hard facts that have created America -- with the hope that it will be a source of joy and inspiration to all the world.”

By mid-September, 1 million visitors had gone through Disneyland’s turnstiles. They’ve never stopped coming: to the original Disneyland, to Walt Disney World, and to other parks in Paris, Tokyo, and Hong Kong, and Disney cruise ships that sail the sea.

“We are not trying to entertain the critics,” Walt Disney once explained. “I’ll take my chances with the public.”

