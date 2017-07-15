How Second Round Voting Can Save American Democracy

It is 1968. Segregationist third party candidate George Wallace appears within reach of preventing either major party candidate from winning an electoral majority, leaving the outcome to Congress. A racist candidate who finished a distant third is positioned to become “kingmaker,” and use his influence over Southern members of Congress to determine the next president and vice president.

Richard Nixon’s victory averted that outcome, but most elected representatives – from both major parties – recognized that the system needed to be fixed. The House Judiciary Committee drafted and passed a proposed Constitutional Amendment that both eliminated the Electoral College and instituted Second Round Voting, which would have established the principle of majority rule.

A similar model is found in French elections: if no presidential candidate achieves a majority in the first round of voting, the top two candidates compete in a second round.

Second Round Voting passed overwhelmingly in the House and went to the Senate, where it was passed by the Senate Judiciary Committee and introduced to the full chamber. There it stopped, the victim of a filibuster by a handful of Southern “Dixiecrats,” led by segregationist Strom Thurmond. Their victory was protectionist. After all, the Electoral College had originated as one of the concessions during the 1787 Constitutional Convention to the slave-holding states, granting them more say over presidential elections than warranted by their smaller white populations.

Imagine, for a moment, the course of history had the Constitutional Amendment passed in 1969.

Al Gore’s loss in 2000, despite winning the popular vote, surely sounded alarms, but several factors took the steam out of calls to change the system. First, both the popular and Electoral College votes had been nearly tied, so that either outcome would disappoint roughly equal numbers of voters. Second, without minimizing the bitter partisanship of that era, important remnants of bipartisanship made the stakes lower than now. Finally, 9/11 occurred just months later, and national danger displaced fledgling efforts to amend the electoral process.

What about 2016? That election offered far more dramatic evidence of the dangers of the current system. First, it suggested that awarding the presidency to second-place finishers – now twice in four elections – could no longer be dismissed as rare. Second, it showed that our voting system could overturn even substantial popular preferences. Gore beat Bush by just 0.4 percent of the total votes cast; Clinton’s margin over Trump was 2.1 percent (around 2.9 million votes). Third, 2016 provided a glimpse into the potential scale of the disparity between popular vs. Electoral College votes, as Trump’s 48.2 percent-46.1 percent popular vote loss now reappeared, in the ballots cast by the 538 electors, as a 56.4 percent-42.2 percent victory.

The high stakes amplified the magnitude of the 2016 disparities. The voting system had elevated to the presidency a man seeking radical public policy shifts that faced virtually unanimous, passionate opposition among those who had voted for his more popular opponent. At moments of stark national division on core questions of values and national direction, it is simply too dangerous to entrust selecting our president to an archaic, anti-democratic voting system.

Imagine waking up on Wednesday, November 3, 2020 to discover that — for the third time out of the last five elections – the loser in the popular vote for president is once again declared the winner. This time, let’s assume that the “loser” has beaten the “winner” by more than 10 million votes (a popular vote “landslide” but a possible Electoral College loss). At that point, how many more millions of Americans would cross the line into regarding American politics as fundamentally arbitrary and unfair?

Until now, most people associate reform with simply exchanging the Electoral College for a national plurality vote. That solves one problem but leaves another: the danger that strong “third party” candidates could yield a first-place finisher with such a low percentage of the total vote as to leave grave doubt over the victor’s mandate to govern.

But the U.S. once came very close to making a double switch with that single piece of legislation in 1969. This system reflects a rational process for identifying the man or woman whom the majority of citizens prefer as their president. Our system does not, and its potential to subvert majority rule poses a growing threat to the legitimacy of our presidential elections.

It is now high time to finish the job from 1969 and fix the most glaring error in the Constitution, an error that is now seriously eroding public faith in our democracy.

There are profound schisms in American politics that no system of voting alone can fix. But, at a moment of deep national division and weakening public faith in democracy, perpetuating a singularly unfair system that only feeds public alienation could prove to be a consequential – even a fatal – mistake. The time to revive the Second Round Voting Constitutional Amendment is now.

More information on the Second Round Voting Constitutional Amendment can be found here.

David Goldfischer is an associate professor at the University of Denver's Josef Korbel School of International Studies.