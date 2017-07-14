In the Media's Cross Hairs; Entitlement Reform; Protecting Lawmakers; Fremont's Path

Good morning, it’s Friday, July 14, 2017. On this day in 1890, President Benjamin Harrison received word that “The Pathfinder” had blazed his last trail. John C. Frémont, one of the most swashbuckling Americans of his age -- or any age -- had died the previous evening at his home in New York.

Nearly destitute after amassing and losing several fortunes in his lifetime, Frémont had been reinstated as a major general in the U.S. Army in April of that year and placed on retirement status, all as a way of giving him a pension. He took ill suddenly on July 8 and was gone in five days. He was 77.

“The death of John C. Frémont is an event calling for some appropriate expression of the national sorrow and of a grateful appreciation of his public services,” President Harrison noted in a written proclamation ordering flags to be flown at half-staff. “His career was full of adventurous and useful discovery and of devoted and conspicuous service both in civil and military affairs. He opened the passes of the Rocky Mountains and gave value to his discoveries by aiding to create an American state on the Pacific coast.”

By the mid-1840s, Mexican president Santa Anna had been deposed (he would later return to power), and it was becoming problematic for his nation to exert any real authority in its northern territory. Texas had won its independence in bloody fashion a decade earlier, and similar political dynamics were forming on the West Coast. California’s version of the Alamo, however, would prove to be was a bloodless affair.

Even before the outbreak of the Mexican-American War of 1846-48, Anglo settlers in California had grown restive, while wary Mexican officials worried that their land to the north would soon be annexed by the United States. They were right to be concerned.

On June 14, 1846, John C. Frémont, operating out of Sutter’s Fort, rode with three dozen Anglo-Californians and invaded the northern headquarters of Mexican Gen. Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo at Sonoma, along the coast north of San Francisco. The Americans captured the outpost without firing a shot, raised the California flag with its iconic grizzly bear, and declared California a Republic.

California’s destiny was to become part of the United States, of course, a result foreseen by Gen. Vallejo. He was the true hero of the “Bear Flag Revolt.” Vallejo not only viewed annexation as inevitable, he favored it himself. And if the Mexican military officers considered it ironic that Frémont’s ragtag Anglo army called itself the Osos (Spanish for bears), he kept it to himself.

After the war, Vallejo openly switched allegiances, which helped convince his fellow Californianos to accept the new order. Unlike John C. Frémont, Mariano Vallejo remained in the state. Frémont’s date with destiny included being the first presidential candidate of a new, anti-slavery political party -- the Republican Party. Vallejo participated in California’s first constitutional convention, had a U.S. Navy submarine christened in his name, and lies in a Sonoma cemetery, where he was buried after living a long and peaceful life that seamlessly straddled two cultures.

Both men, who have California cities named after them, passed away in 1890.

