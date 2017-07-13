Standing by Trump; Wray's Way; Budget-Cut Troubles; Recipe for Freedom

Good morning, it’s Thursday, July 13, 2017. Forty-eight years ago today, a couple in the northern Spanish municipality of Mieres welcomed a little boy into the world. Named José Ramón Andrés Puerta, he would develop ambitions that took him far beyond his hometown. He would go sea, travel the world, learn how to cook, and ultimately set his sights on the land of hope and dreams.

Although I write about José Andrés in my new book being published next week, I’ve met him only once, during the first year of Bill Clinton’s presidency. This was shortly after he opened Jaleo, a tapas restaurant in Washington, D.C. He’s been an inspiration to me ever since, and not primarily because of the great quality of his food and sensibility of its portions. Mainly, he is a reminder of who we are as Americans.

Whether your ancestors arrived on the Mayflower, in slave ships against their will, crossed the Rio Grande a generation ago and were legalized by a stroke of Ronald Reagan’s pen -- or your mother is a Slovenian model who found professional success in New York and was granted U.S. citizenship in the 21st century-- we all have immigrant stories in our family history.

“The first time I saw America was from my perch on the mast of a Spanish naval ship, where I could spot the Statue of Liberty reaching proudly into the open, endless American sky,” José Andrés recalled in December 2013 after he became an American citizen.

“At night,” he continued, “I would often wonder whether that sky was the explanation for the stars on the American flag -- put there so the world would know that this is a place of limitless possibility, where anyone from anywhere can strive for a better life.”

José Andrés is credited with bringing small-plate dining to our nation’s capital. From little beginnings, literally, grew an empire. He now owns restaurants in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami Beach, San Juan, and Mexico City. Along the way to becoming a renowned chef, he attracted the attention of developer and luxury hotel proprietor Donald J. Trump.

The two celebrities signed a deal that would have brought D.C. diners another José Andrés eating experience, this one at a Pennsylvania Avenue hotel bearing the name of its owner. But then Mr. Trump, as his employees call him, decided to pursue politics as a vocation. His comments about Mexican immigrants ran counter to the sensibilities of his newest restaurant partner, who then tried to pull out of their agreement. What happened next was quintessentially American: Both men lawyered up; both also took to Twitter.

Eventually, the matter was settled out of court, and both men continued their careers, albeit separately. In the meantime, the president continues to use Twitter to take his case to the people, as does the celebrity chef, who used social media to announce the happy news that, like Melania Trump, he was now a naturalized U.S. citizen.

José Andrés amplified on his joy at this development in longer form journalism -- a Washington Post op-ed.

“I recalled that starry sky on Nov. 13, when after 23 years in America, my wife, Patricia, and I were sworn in as United States citizens,” he wrote. “The naturalization ceremony in Baltimore, attended by 72 other tearful immigrants from 35 countries, was a moment I had dreamed about since the day I arrived in America with little more than $50 and a set of cooking knives, determined to belong.”

