Lawmakers Can Use Campaign Funds for Home Security

Members of the House of Representatives will now be able to use campaign funds to add security updates to their homes, the Federal Election Commission ruled at a meeting Thursday.

The request for permission came amid heightened security concerns in the aftermath of the June shooting of Majority Whip Steve Scalise at a baseball practice.

House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving, citing an increasing incidence of threats toward lawmakers, recommended that every representative’s home be equipped with security devices.

Irving (pictured at left) called for a “fairly straightforward system” of “non-structural security upgrades,” including motion sensors, glass and door sensors, and distress buttons. Although cameras and more elaborate pieces of equipment should be decided on a case-by-case basis, he said, the overarching goal is to be proactive as opposed to reactive.

FEC Commissioner Ellen Weintraub, who cited the recent shooting of Scalise in her support for the measure, asked Irving why the funding could not instead come from House appropriations.

“I’m looking for another resource,” Irving said, reiterating the fact that members receive threatening communication “on a daily basis.”

FEC Commissioner Lee Goodman raised concerns about certain language in the request that may have made it more difficult for Irving to effectively implement it. The requirement that upgrades not increase the value of the officeholder’s property, for example, was struck from the final version of the document, as well as the limiting of security expenses to after June 2017.

Thursday’s decision expanded some of the commission’s previous allowances, which provided for residential security systems to members who faced “specific and ongoing” threats to themselves and their families. Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, the victim of a 2011 shooting in Tucson, Ariz., was cited as an example.

The meeting ended with an agreement that Irving – who mentioned that he has been in contact with the Senate’s sergeant at arms – would decide specific safety recommendations, based in part on the “security environment.”